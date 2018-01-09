Newborns or survivors? The unexpected matter found in hostile black hole winds

January 30, 2018 by Kayla Stoner, Northwestern University
Newborns or survivors? The unexpected matter found in hostile black hole winds
Credit: Northwestern University

The existence of large numbers of molecules in winds powered by supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies has puzzled astronomers since they were discovered more than a decade ago. Molecules trace the coldest parts of space, and black holes are the most energetic phenomena in the universe, so finding molecules in black hole winds was like discovering ice in a furnace.

Astronomers questioned how anything could survive the heat of the energetic outflows, but a new theory from researchers in Northwestern University's Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Exploration in Astrophysics (CIERA) predicts that these are not survivors at all, but brand-new molecules, born in the winds with unique properties that enable them to adapt to and thrive in the hostile environment.

The theory, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, is the work of Lindheimer post-doctoral fellow Alexander Richings, who developed the computer code that, for the first time, modeled the detailed chemical processes that occur in interstellar gas accelerated by radiation emitted during the growth of supermassive black holes. Claude-André Faucher-Giguère, who studies galaxy formation and evolution as an assistant professor in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, is a co-author.

"When a black hole sweeps up gas from its host galaxy, the gas is heated to high temperatures, which destroy any existing molecules," Richings said. "By modeling the molecular chemistry in computer simulations of black hole winds, we found that this swept-up gas can subsequently cool and form new molecules."

This theory answers questions raised by previous observations made with several cutting-edge astronomical observatories including the Herschel Space Observatory and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, a powerful radio telescope located in Chile.

In 2015, astronomers confirmed the existence of energetic outflows from supermassive black holes found at the center of most galaxies. These outflows kill everything in their path, expelling the food - or molecules - that fuel star formation. These winds are also presumed to be responsible for the existence of "red and dead" elliptical galaxies, in which no can form.

Then, in 2017, astronomers observed rapidly moving new stars forming in the winds - a phenomenon they thought would be impossible given the extreme conditions in black hole-powered outflows.

New stars form from molecular gas, so Richings and Faucher-Giguère's new theory of molecule formation helps explain the formation of new stars in winds. It upholds previous predictions that black hole winds destroy molecules upon first collision but also predicts that new molecules - including hydrogen, carbon monoxide and water - can form in the winds themselves.

"This is the first time that the molecule formation process has been simulated in full detail, and in our view, it is a very compelling explanation for the observation that molecules are ubiquitous in winds, which has been one of the major outstanding problems in the field," Faucher-Giguère said.

Richings and Faucher-Giguère predict that the new molecules formed in the winds are warmer and brighter in infrared radiation compared to pre-existing molecules. That theory will be put to the test when NASA launches the James Webb Space Telescope in spring 2019. If the theory is correct, the telescope will be able to map black hole outflows in detail using infrared radiation.

More information: Alexander J Richings et al. The origin of fast molecular outflows in quasars: molecule formation in AGN-driven galactic winds, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx3014

Tuxford
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
these molecules are not survivors at all, but brand-new molecules, born in the winds with unique properties that enable them to adapt to and thrive in the hostile environment

Yes, but where does all that new matter come from in the first place, given the presence of the massive outflows in the energetic winds destroying the quiescent conditions needed for star formation?? Obviously, the conventional notions of the merger maniacs are still blowing in the winds, while fancying the existence of the illogical black hole with infinite density.

How much longer will the math fairies prevail in the face of such contra-evidence? Our matter is largely born in the centers of galaxies, and distributed therefrom, growing galaxies from the inside out, rather than the reverse.
cantdrive85
not rated yet 2 hours ago
How much longer will the math fairies prevail in the face of such contra-evidence?

As long as we keep funding their Ponzi science schemes.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 35 minutes ago
Tf and cd8, the difference. Your lot read fairytales in comicbooks and insist that there is THE FINAL AND COMPLETE TRUTH!!" Ta-daa!

Scientists develop experiments and evolve technology to gather evidence to try and make sense out of this meshugaas reality.

Striving to discover unrealized analysis of natural phenomena. Correct errors and rework misunderstood concepts.

Nothing is beyond question. Until there are multiple verification of results.

Tf and cd8, what you advocate is not the scientific method. And your peers judge you guilty of crankery and bombastic nonsense.
Tuxford
not rated yet 5 minutes ago
Clearly, the scientific method is flawed in this field, as it precludes investigation too far afield of accepted dogma. It thereby inhibits breakthroughs, instead insisting that any progress step not too far forward. Thus, the method has led to fantasy, with decades of supporting arguments for nonsense. Congratulations merger maniacs. Very impressive. You should be proud!

