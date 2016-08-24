Mitigation techniques fall short of preventing electrocution of golden eagles on power poles

January 24, 2018, Wiley
Mitigation techniques fall short of preventing electrocution of golden eagles on power poles
A golden eagle. Credit: EDM International

Despite efforts to retrofit power poles and to build new poles to avian-friendly standards, electrocution remains a substantial cause of death for the golden eagle. The global conservation problem results in an estimated 504 eagles electrocuted annually in North America alone. A new Journal of Wildlife Management article examines the risk factors and mitigation techniques from literature published from 1940-2016 and provides new strategies by region to target high-risk poles that could substantially reduce the mortalities.

The authors note eight electrocution factors, with pole configuration as the most frequently identified. Age was the second most frequently identified risk factor, with juvenile eagles electrocuted at approximately twice the rate of subadults or adults.

Risk was also associated with large body size, high-quality habitat, high prey density, winter dispersal, inclement weather, and intraspecific interactions.Risk modeling based on these factors may help electric utilities and other stakeholders identify and prioritize high-risk poles for retrofitting.

"Electrocution of eagles is preventable with careful retrofitting of existing poles and use of avian-friendly construction design on new poles located in habitat," said lead Elizabeth Mojica, of EDM International, Inc.

To help offset the costs, the authors suggest that compensatory mitigation funding fromeagle take permitting might persuade utility companies to make the modifications.

Explore further: Golden eagles may be more abundant in undeveloped, elevated landscapes

More information: Elizabeth K. Mojica et al, Review and synthesis of research investigating golden eagle electrocutions, The Journal of Wildlife Management (2018). DOI: 10.1002/jwmg.21412

Related Stories

How many golden eagles are there?

October 18, 2017

For conservation efforts to be effective, wildlife managers need to know how many individuals of a species are out there. When species are spread out over large areas and occur at low densities, as is the case with the Golden ...

Environmental toxins may be hurting North American eagles

November 4, 2014

New research indicates that bald and golden eagles in North America may be exposed to dangerously high levels of polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), which are chemicals used in the production of a wide variety of textiles, ...

Researchers find way for eagles and wind turbines to coexist

August 27, 2015

Collisions with wind turbines kill about 100 golden eagles a year in some locations, but a new study that maps both potential wind-power sites and nesting patterns of the birds reveals sweet spots, where potential for wind ...

Recommended for you

Human skin pigmentation recreated—with a 3-D bioprinter

January 23, 2018

A new method for controlling pigmentation in fabricated human skin has been developed by researchers from A*STAR's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) and the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.