Vermont sees modern-day record for bald eagle reproduction

Vermont biologists say the number of bald eagles that successfully nested in the state set a modern-day record this year.

The state's Department of Fish and Wildlife say 21 adult bald eagle pairs successfully produced 35 young.

Bald eagles remain on Vermont's endangered species list, but another strong year of growth has biologists hopeful for their continued recovery.

Most bald eagles nest along the Connecticut River, Lake Champlain, Lake Memphremagog, and other large inland bodies of water.

In 2002, biologists discovered the first bald eagle nest in the state following a 60-year absence. But it wasn't until 2008 when the first young bald eagle successfully left its nest.

Also this year, peregrine falcons successfully raised at least 63 young birds and loons successfully raised 93 young birds.

