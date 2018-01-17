Microwaves could be as bad for the environment as cars, suggests new research

January 17, 2018, University of Manchester
Microwaves
Microwaves usage across the EU alone emits as much carbon dioxide as nearly seven million cars according to a new study by The University of Manchester.

Researchers at the University have carried out the first ever comprehensive study of the environmental impacts of microwaves, considering their whole life cycle, from 'cradle to grave'.

The study found:

  • Microwaves emit 7.7 million tonnes of equivalent per year in the EU. This is equivalent to the annual emissions of 6.8 million cars.
  • Microwaves across the EU consume an estimated 9.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity every year. This is equivalent to the annual electricity generated by three large gas power plants.
  • Efforts to reduce consumption should focus on improving and behaviour to use appliances more efficiently

Microwaves account for the largest percentage of sales of all type of ovens in the European Union (EU), with numbers set to reach nearly 135 million by 2020. Despite this, the scale of their impacts on the environment was not known until now.

The study used life cycle assessment (LCA) to estimate the impacts of microwaves, taking into account their manufacture, use and end-of-life management. Altogether, the research team investigated 12 different environmental factors, including climate change, depletion of natural resources and ecological toxicity. They found, for example, that the microwaves used across the EU emit 7.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. This is equivalent to the annual emission of 6.8 million cars.

The research shows that the main environmental 'hotspots' are materials used to manufacture the microwaves, the manufacturing process and end-of-life waste management. For example, the manufacturing process alone contributes more than 20% to depletion of natural resources and to climate change.

However, it is by microwaves that has the biggest impact on the environment, taking into account its whole life cycle, from production of fuels to generation of electricity. In total, microwaves across the EU consume an estimated 9.4 terawatts per hour (TWh) of electricity every year. This is equivalent to the annual electricity generation by three large gas power plants.

The study found that, on average, an individual uses 573 kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity over its lifetime of eight years. That is equivalent to the electricity consumed by a 7 watt LED light bulb, left on continuously for almost nine years. This is despite the fact that microwaves spend more than 90% of their lifetime being idle, in the stand-by mode.

The study's authors suggest that efforts to reduce consumption should focus on improving consumer awareness and behaviour to use appliances more efficiently. For example, consumption by microwaves can be reduced by adjusting the time of cooking to the type of food.

Waste is another major problem. Due to their relative low cost and ease of manufacture, consumers are throwing more electrical and electronic (EE) equipment away than ever before, including microwaves.

In 2005, across the EU, 184,000 tonnes of EE waste was generated from discarded microwaves. By 2025 this is estimated to rise to 195,000 tonnes, or 16 million individual units being sent for disposal.

Dr Alejandro Gallego-Schmid, from the School of Chemical Engineering & Analytical Science, explains: 'Rapid technological developments and falling prices are driving the purchase of electrical and electronic appliances in Europe.

'Consumers now tend to buy new appliances before the existing ones reach the end of their useful life as electronic goods have become fashionable and 'status' items.

'As a result, discarded electrical equipment, such as microwaves, is one of the fastest growing waste streams worldwide.'

Another major contributing factor to the waste is a reduced lifespan of microwaves. It is now nearly seven years shorter than it was almost 20 years ago. Research shows that a microwave's has decreased from around 10 to 15 years in the late 90s to between six to eight years today.

Dr Gallego-Schmid added: 'Given that microwaves account for the largest percentage of sales of all type of ovens in the EU, it is increasingly important to start addressing their impact on resource use and end-of-life waste.'

The study also shows that existing regulation will not be sufficient to reduce the environmental impacts of microwaves. It recommends that it will be necessary to develop specific regulations for these devices targeting their design. This will help to reduce the amount of resources used to make microwaves and waste generated at the end of their lifetime.

Nik_2213
5 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
Okay, how much power does it take to warm a gas oven to 'Mark 6' or '8', then keep it thus for half an hour or more ? With much of that heat belching from the vent ?? Or heat several pans on the hob ?? You can squeeze two or even three borosilicate 'Pyrex' jugs into a big microwave, cover, give them a five minute zap, drain and and serve...

FWIW, one of our microwaves is thirty years old, now mostly used for storing spacers and other accessories. The others are five and ten years old respectively. Last time I cooked a serious Christmas dinner, we had both gas ovens and all three microwaves busy at the same time. Careful planning required to get 'time on target'...
daqman
5 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
Total rubbish. A microwave is more efficient than a conventional stove. It is powered by electricity and one has to consider the source of that electricity which may be renewable zero carbon. The implication here is that microwaves are somehow bad because the sum of all the microwaves use a lot of power. This is clearly untrue if what they replace is something that used more power.

There is the factor of microwaves having a shorter life than conventional stoves but, from personal experience of family and friends, microwaves seem to be owned at least as long as the conventional stoves and are smaller, taking less material to manufacture. This "study" doesn't pass the "feels right" test.
ddaye
5 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
The ovens can be that bad in the absolute, but as commenters are saying, the comparison to the alternative traditional large electric and gas ovens is what's missing. Furthermore, the higher the percentage of electric power is renewable generated, the less the carbon emitted by microwave oven use.
TrollBane
5 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
Keep in mind the life span of a microwave versus conventional stove, recycling, the encouragement of microwavable meals that might have more/worse packaging, etc. It's not just about the power consumption.
NoStrings
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I don't know where to even start. "Microwaves could be as bad for the environment as cars?" Is Dr Alejandro Gallego-Schmid that delusional, or was it an article planned to be released on April First Day? A statement like this is not even wrong!

Let me just join in support of the above commenters, they covered the details fairly.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 16 minutes ago
However, it is electricity consumption by microwaves that has the biggest impact on the environment

So? Electricity should come from renewable sources as much as possible in any case.

Microwaves probably have their uses for small servings or heating up a cup of water (I dunno - I find the food that is prepared in microwave ovens somehow tastes terrible, so I don't use 'em)...but as others have noted: one should look at the alternatives and compare whether those aren't even worse.

Due to their relative low cost and ease of manufacture, consumers are throwing more electrical and electronic (EE) equipment away

This is a valid criticism. Consumer should be more aware that investing in quality products that have a longer lifetime has benefits.
Not only do you spend overall less because you replace stuff less often. You also have a nice-looking product all the while instead of some cheap junk.

But this should go for all things one buys - not just microwaves.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
Keep in mind the life span of a microwave versus conventional stove, recycling, the encouragement of microwavable meals that might have more/worse packaging, etc. It's not just about the power consumption.

Good point. I guess that's also a part of the consumer behavior one could influence. Using less packaging is a mindset change worth fostering (in all areas). Particularly with microwave dinners: Using less pre-prepared foods is also a health issue.

As with my previous post: Don't invest in junk. This doesn't just go for gadgets but also for foodstuffs. It's amazing how tasty high quality food can be - and you don't even have to spend more than for the junk, because suddenly stuff like simple potatoes or greens become fabulous meals where otherwise you have to dump in meat and fats just to get any semblance of taste.

