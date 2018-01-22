Los Angeles Zoo puts baby okapi on display

January 23, 2018
Los Angeles Zoo puts baby okapi on display
A new born female Okapi calf and her mother are coaxed into their enclosure by animal care staff Art Gonzales at the Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The zoo has put on display the baby okapi, a reclusive species that in the wild is found deep in the now-vanishing dense rainforests of central Africa. The calf born was born Nov. 10, 2017. Nicknamed the "rainforest giraffe," okapis are the closest living relative of giraffes but do not grow that tall. They have black-and-white striped patterns on their front and hind legs and their coats are velvety and oily. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Los Angeles Zoo has put on display a baby okapi (oh-KAH-pee), a reclusive species that in the wild is found deep in the now-vanishing dense rainforests of central Africa.

The calf born Nov. 10 is the first female okapi produced at the zoo and the second offspring of its mother, 14-year-old Opey.

The mother and father, 3-year-old Jackson, were paired under a species survival plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to increase the okapi population. The numbers of okapis in the wild has declined to between 10,000 and 50,000.

Nicknamed the "rainforest giraffe," okapis are the closest living relative of giraffes but do not grow that tall. They also have zebra-like black-and-white striped patterns on their front and . Their thick coats are velvety and oily.

Los Angeles Zoo puts baby okapi on display
A baby female Okapi calf is offered a snack by an animal care staff in her enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. The zoo has put on display the baby okapi, a reclusive species that in the wild is found deep in the now-vanishing dense rainforests of central Africa. The calf born was born Nov. 10, 2017. Nicknamed the "rainforest giraffe," okapis are the closest living relative of giraffes but do not grow that tall. They have black-and-white striped patterns on their front and hind legs and their coats are velvety and oily. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Explore further: Things looking up as Los Angeles Zoo unveils baby giraffe

Related Stories

Near-extinct forest giraffe shows resilience in a war zone

July 14, 2014

(Phys.org) —A pioneering genetic study of the endangered Congolese Okapi has for the first time unravelled the mystery behind its evolutionary origins and genetic structure. The new information will prove indispensable ...

Photo reveals rare okapi survived poaching onslaught

September 10, 2008

A set of stripy legs in a camera trap photo snapped in an African forest indicates something to cheer about, say researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society. The legs belong to an okapi -- a rare forest giraffe -- ...

Odd facts about the giraffe

December 22, 2016

One of the most under-studied large mammals in Africa, research has shown the giraffe has silently been going extinct, with numbers dropping 40 percent in the past three decades.

Recommended for you

Survival mode in a tiny worm's brain

January 23, 2018

Caenorhabditis elegans, or C. elegans, are tiny worms with tiny brains—their whole bodies are the width of a pencil tip and contain only 302 neurons. These nematodes live out their two-week-long lifespans in rotting vegetation, ...

Root microbiome valuable key to plants surviving drought

January 23, 2018

Just as the microorganisms in our gut are increasingly recognized as important players in human health and behavior, new research from the University of Toronto Mississauga demonstrates that microorganisms are equally critical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.