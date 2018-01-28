India's Ola enters Australia as it battles Uber

January 30, 2018
CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal, has spoken of the "immense potential" in ride-sharing

Indian ride-hailing company Ola is launching in Australia, it announced Tuesday, making its first foray abroad as it steps up a battle with rival Uber.

Ola launched in 2011 and claims to handle around a billion rides every year across India's .

The said it would soon start operations in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and was inviting private vehicle owners to partner with it.

Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said Ola saw "immense potential" in ride-sharing.

Ride-hailing apps are booming in India despite stiff opposition from traditional taxi firms and some initial concerns about passenger safety.

Ola and Uber are locked in an aggressive fight for a greater share of India's taxi-app market, which is estimated to be worth around $10 billion.

Both companies are backed by Japan's SoftBank Group and recently ventured into the food delivery business, intensifying their rivalry further.

