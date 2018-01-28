A greener way to make ketones

January 29, 2018, McGill University
A greener way to make ketones
Credit: McGill University

Researchers at McGill University have discovered a new, more environmentally friendly way to make ketones, an important chemical ingredient in pharmaceuticals. While ketones are found in a wide range of useful chemicals, they are commonly prepared through energy-intensive, multi-step technologies that create significant chemical waste.

In an article published online last month in Nature Chemistry, the McGill scientists demonstrate how , a widely available by-product of combustion, can instead be used to form high-energy chemicals that react directly with benzene to generate .

"This approach could offer a new and green method to activate readily available, but inert hydrocarbons, and use them to make a variety of valuable products," says McGill chemistry professor Bruce Arndtsen, senior author of the study.

More information: R. Garrison Kinney et al. A general approach to intermolecular carbonylation of arene C–H bonds to ketones through catalytic aroyl triflate formation, Nature Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2903

