For global invasion, Argentine ants use chemical weapons

January 24, 2018, University of California - Riverside
For global invasion, Argentine ants use chemical weapons
Using an action called gaster bending, Argentine Ants dab irritant chemicals onto their opponent's body. Credit: University of California, Riverside

From their native home on the banks of South America's Paraná River, Argentine ants have conquered six continents and many oceanic islands. Their success is explained by several factors: they have more than one queen per colony, making them difficult to eradicate, and they adapt to changes in their environments by living transiently rather than building permanent nests.

Argentine are also highly aggressive, out-competing existing for food and other resources. In a paper published today in Scientific Reports, researchers at the University of California, Riverside show how Argentine ants use chemical secretions as weapons in their interactions with , which are native to California. The findings could help in the development of new pest control strategies.

Although they originated in a tropical ecosystem, Argentine ants are a major nuisance in California and the southern U.S., where they thrive in urban areas with artificial irrigation. They also pose natural and economic threats, competing with native ants and pollinators, and protecting plant pests such as aphids and scales in return for the sweet honeydew secretions that these insects produce.

Like many social insects, Argentine ants communicate via an assortment of chemicals that they excrete from their gaster (abdomen). During aggressive interactions, Argentine ants exhibit a behavior called gaster bending, where they place the tip of their gaster onto their opponent's body. Based on behavioral observations, researchers have long inferred that, during this interaction, Argentine ants may spray or dab irritant chemicals onto their opponent's body.

For global invasion, Argentine ants use chemical weapons
Several Argentine ants surround a single harvester ant during an aggressive interaction. Argentine ants produce chemicals that recruit their nestmates during these encounters. Credit: University of California, Riverside

The UCR researchers confirmed this experimentally, showing that Argentine ants produce secretions containing two (dolichodial and iridomyrmecin), which they apply to the surface of harvester ants during aggressive interactions. The research was led by Dong-Hwan Choe, an assistant cooperative extension specialist and assistant professor of entomology in UCR's College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.

Choe's team investigated the effect of these compounds on harvester ants, showing they caused both irritation and disorientation. The compounds also attracted other Argentine ants to the area, allowing them to mount a larger, coordinated response to the native ant species.

"This research finding experimentally verified the long-held assumption that Argentine ants use gaster-produced compounds during aggressive interactions with other ant species. They use these compounds not only for incapacitating the opponent, but also for calling more nestmates from nearby locations for their help in combat," Choe said.

Choe said synthetic versions of these chemicals could be used to develop new pest management strategies with a greater selectivity.

"Potentially, these compounds could be used in a bait to attract Argentine ants toward a poison while at the same time acting as a deterrent to harmless ," he said.

Explore further: New method to stop Argentine ants

More information: Kevin F. Welzel et al, Verification of Argentine ant defensive compounds and their behavioral effects on heterospecific competitors and conspecific nestmates, Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-19435-6

Related Stories

New method to stop Argentine ants

March 1, 2016

University of California, Riverside researchers may have found a better, more environmentally friendly way to stop the procession of Argentine ants, which have been spreading across the United States for the past few decades, ...

Using seaweed to kill invasive ants

May 19, 2017

Scientists at the University of California, Riverside have developed an inexpensive, biodegradable, seaweed-based ant bait that can help homeowners and farmers control invasive Argentine ant populations.

How Social Insects Recognize Dead Nestmates

May 5, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- When an ant dies in an ant nest or near one, its body is quickly picked up by living ants and removed from the colony, thus limiting the risk of colony infection by pathogens from the corpse.

Recommended for you

For global invasion, Argentine ants use chemical weapons

January 24, 2018

From their native home on the banks of South America's Paraná River, Argentine ants have conquered six continents and many oceanic islands. Their success is explained by several factors: they have more than one queen per ...

How many toes on a horse? More than you think

January 24, 2018

Seabiscuit, Secretariat and every nag to ever pull a plough had five toes on each foot, says a study released Wednesday that stomps on the notion modern horses only have one toe.

New type of virus found in the ocean

January 24, 2018

A type of virus that dominates water samples taken from the world's oceans has long escaped analysis because it has characteristics that standard tests can't detect. However, researchers at MIT and the Albert Einstein College ...

Big cats in evolutionary arms race with prey: study

January 24, 2018

Lions and cheetah are faster, stronger and no less agile than their prey, but zebras and impalas compensate with a surprising tactic, researchers said Wednesday: slow down, and keep the big cats guessing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.