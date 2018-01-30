Facebook profit up 20 percent to $4.26 bn

January 31, 2018
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Facebook on Wednesday reported that its profit in the final three months of last year climbed 20 percent to $4.26 billion as ad revenue and ranks of members grew.

Revenue in the quarter leapt 47 percent to nearly $13 billion, but expenses also rose as its ranks of employees growing by the same percentage to finish the year at 25,105 workers.

Facebook shares fell more than 4 percent to $179 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

