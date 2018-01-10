January 10, 2018

Study illustrates the combined effects of climate change and forest fires

by Portland State University

Portland State study illustrates the combined effects of climate change and forest fires over time

A new study co-authored by Portland State University geographer Andrés Holz, tracked the ebb and flow of over the last 10,000 years, showing patterns that could shed light on current climate change and its role in shaping the world's forests.

Holz and fellow scientists studied sedimentary records, including pollen and the charcoal remains of ancient wildfires near a lake in South America in an effort to reconstruct the wetland, vegetation and fire history of west-central Patagonia.

They found that climate, coupled with more frequent fires, was the primary driver of change to the region over thousands of years.

The study showed that forests in the region remained basically unchanged until about 2,000 years ago, when fires became more frequent and shifts in the composition of bogs and forests began to change. Both were likely triggered by the combination of greater variability and deforestation - presumably due to human arrival.

"Climate alone was not able to change the dominant composition in these forests," Holz said. "Instead, strong changes in fire activity coupled with were needed for large-scale and long-lasting changes in these ecosystems."

Citing a previous study, Holz said the frequency of will likely accelerate in the 21st Century due to an increase in greenhouse gasses, speeding up changes to the ecosystem.

The study was published in the January 2018 issue of Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

More information: Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, DOI: 10.3389/fevo.2017.00177

Provided by Portland State University

Citation: Study illustrates the combined effects of climate change and forest fires (2018, January 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-combined-effects-climate-forest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research in ancient forests show link between climate change and wildfires
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)