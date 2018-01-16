January 16, 2018

Citigroup reports steep Q4 losses tied to US tax reform

Citigroup expected to see higher income and returns this year following the massive US tax reform, but like other companies is t
Citigroup expected to see higher income and returns this year following the massive US tax reform, but like other companies is taking a large hit in the fourth quarter due to changes required by the new law

Citigroup on Tuesday reported steep fourth-quarter losses driven by a one-time charge from the recent US tax cuts.

Net losses for the final quarter of 2017 were $18.3 billion, or $7.15 per share, due to a $22 billion charge stemming from re-measurement of tax-deferred assets under the new tax law and repatriation of foreign earnings, the said in a statement.

Many US companies have announced such charges for the fourth quarter due to the recently-passed tax overhaul, though they expect to see a reduced tax burden going forward.

CEO Michael Corbat said in a statement that despite the one-time costs from the new tax plan pointed to a rosier future for Citigroup.

"Tax reform not only leads to higher net and increased returns, but also serves to strengthen our capital generation capabilities going forward," he said.

Excluding the effects of the tax revamp, the financial giant's net income was up four percent over the same quarter of 2016 at $3.7 billion, or $1.28 per share.

And net operating income for the full year rose $1 billion to $15.8 billion.

For all of 2017, however, the company still reported a net loss of $6.2 billion on revenues of $71.4 billion.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Citigroup reports steep Q4 losses tied to US tax reform (2018, January 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-citigroup-steep-q4-losses-tied.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ericsson to write down 1.4 billion euros in fourth quarter
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)