Border inspections of electronic devices hits record number

January 5, 2018

The government inspected a record number of international travelers' electronic devices in the last budget year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that it inspected 30,200 phones and other in fiscal year 2017—a nearly 60 percent spike from 2016.

The agency has also released an updated directive that clarifies how passwords and cloud data should be handled.

A senior CBP official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity credited the spike, in part, to the fact that people now carry more devices, and often several at a time.

The searches are aimed at combatting terrorism, child pornography and other crimes. But the practice has drawn fire from privacy advocates who argue the government shouldn't be able to search devices without warrants or probable cause.

Explore further: Electronic media searches at border crossings raise worry

Related Stories

Electronic media searches at border crossings raise worry

February 18, 2017

Watchdog groups that keep tabs on digital privacy rights are concerned that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are searching the phones and other digital devices of international travelers at border checkpoints in ...

Lawsuit targets searches of electronic devices at US border

September 13, 2017

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the U.S. government's growing practice of searching laptops and cellphones at the border is unconstitutional because electronic devices now carry troves of private personal and business ...

Tighter oversight on border laptop searches

August 27, 2009

(AP) -- The Obama administration on Thursday put new restrictions on searches of laptops at U.S. borders to address concerns that federal agents have been rummaging through travelers' personal information.

NY lawsuit seeks to halt suspicionless searches

September 7, 2010

(AP) -- A New York lawsuit seeks to stop the government from snooping in the laptops, cell phones and cameras of international travelers when there is no probable cause.

Recommended for you

Standardizing perovskite aging measurements

January 2, 2018

Perovskite solar cells are an alternative to conventional silicon solar cells, and are poised to overtake the market with their high power-conversion efficiencies (over 22% now) and lower capital expenditure and manufacturing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.