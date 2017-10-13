Using ALMA to solve the sun's coronal heating mystery

January 10, 2018 by Jon Cartwright, Horizon: The EU Research & Innovation Magazine
Sun like it hot
At the outermost edges of the sun's atmosphere the temperature rises to several million degrees Celsuis. Credit: Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Few would be surprised to learn that the sun is very, very hot. At its surface, the temperature is several thousand degrees Celsius.

But you might think that, like a fire, the temperature drops as you move away from the surface. In fact, way out in the sun's corona (the outermost part of its atmosphere) the temperature rises swiftly – to several million degrees. The reason is a mystery, but now some scientists believe they're on the verge of finding out.

Dr. Sven Wedemeyer of the University of Oslo in Norway is one such scientist. He is working on a project called SolarALMA, funded by the EU's European Research Council (ERC) to analyse groundbreaking data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an expansive radio observatory in northern Chile's Atacama Desert.

Nowadays, there are many theoretical ideas for how so much heat ends up in the corona. Some scientists believe the heat is transported there by acoustic waves, while others believe the heat is generated by the snapping of – a similar phenomenon to that behind solar flares.

But no one knows if just one of these ideas is responsible, or if they are all involved in varying amounts.

"Today, the question is not how the heat gets there, but how exactly?" explained Dr. Wedemeyer. "Which mechanism contributes the most to the deposition of energy?"

Rainbow onion

Consisting of 66 radio antennas spread out over up to 16 kilometres, ALMA can study the sun's various wavelengths – similar to the different colours in visible light – of heat radiation at unprecedented resolution. In principle, each of these colours give an insight into the structure of the sun at different depths, like peeling away the layers of an onion.

Dr. Wedemeyer's job is to devise the computational tools to convert ALMA's raw data into this sort of 3-D temperature map. Similar tools have been developed before, for the study of nebulae and other astrophysical entities, but they have only been required to track changes over long periods of time.

Sun like it hot
The SolarALMA project is building thermal maps of the sun to better understand how the outer corona gets so hot. Credit: Sven Wedemeyer

For an object like the sun, which changes minute by minute, the task of developing the tools is a lot harder. But Dr. Wedemeyer points out that the challenge brings a greater reward, as he and his colleagues will be able to generate not just solar images, but solar movies.

From data collected in December 2016 and April last year, the researchers are using their tools to create their first images and movies of fibrous heat structures changing in the sun's outer atmosphere.

"It's difficult to say exactly when we will make a breakthrough, but it will come," said Dr. Wedemeyer. "This is the best shot we've had."

Still, ALMA is not the only window onto the coronal heating mystery. Orbiting spacecraft such as NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and STEREO also have the potential to delve into the structure of the sun's outer layers, albeit by probing different wavelengths.

Lost in translation

The challenge with these observations is that they cannot easily be compared with computational models of the sun. For instance, an observation might record the intensity of radiation, whereas a might work in terms of temperature and density.

Professor Ineke De Moortel of the University of St Andrews in the UK is leading an ERC-funded project called CORONALDOLLS to translate between these parameters. Her goal is to uncover unique signatures within the computational models that, if borne out in the observational data, would provide evidence for a certain heating mechanism.

"If we find observable properties, we can go and look for them," she said. "If not, and it turns out that different heating mechanisms would actually look the same in the observations, then we know we need to develop a different approach."

Finding a telltale signature of a heating mechanism is not easy, but Prof. De Moortel takes inspiration from a more terrestrial-sounding field – seismology. Just as seismic waves from earthquakes can help us understand the inner layers of the Earth, she explains, so waves observed in the sun's atmosphere can impart information about its structure.

Being just two years into her project, Prof. De Moortel does not yet have any concrete answers. But her hopes are high.

"It's like a big puzzle," she said. "We keep adding small pieces all the time."

Explore further: NASA sounding rocket instrument spots signatures of long-sought small solar flares

Related Stories

Tracking waves from sunspots gives new solar insight

October 20, 2016

While it often seems unvarying from our viewpoint on Earth, the sun is constantly changing. Material courses through not only the star itself, but throughout its expansive atmosphere. Understanding the dance of this charged ...

The mystery of coronal heating

December 1, 2016

Imagine standing around a roaring campfire, roasting s'mores. You feel the warmth of the flames as the marshmallows crackle. Now back away. You get cooler, right?

Chasing the Total Solar Eclipse from NASA's WB-57F jets

July 25, 2017

For most viewers, the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse will last less than two and half minutes. But for one team of NASA-funded scientists, the eclipse will last over seven minutes. Their secret? Following the shadow of ...

Recommended for you

Scientists take viewers to the center of the Milky Way

January 10, 2018

A new visualization provides an exceptional virtual trip—complete with a 360-degree view—to the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. This project, made using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes, ...

NASA's newly renamed Swift Mission spies a comet slowdown

January 10, 2018

Observations by NASA's Swift spacecraft, now renamed the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory after the mission's late principal investigator, have captured an unprecedented change in the rotation of a comet. Images taken in May ...

Black hole breakthrough: New insight into mysterious jets

January 10, 2018

Through first-of-their-kind supercomputer simulations, researchers, including a Northwestern University professor, have gained new insight into one of the most mysterious phenomena in modern astronomy: the behavior of relativistic ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
It helps to have a viable theory to go along with the observations, unfortunately for the plasma ignoramuses this is not the case. It's like playing pin the tail on the donkey with autistic crack smoking moronic 5-year-olds. At the very least it's futile...
jonesdave
not rated yet 6 hours ago
It helps to have a viable theory to go along with the observations, unfortunately for the plasma ignoramuses this is not the case. It's like playing pin the tail on the donkey with autistic crack smoking moronic 5-year-olds. At the very least it's futile...


And you haven't got a viable theory. So what does that tell us?
cantdrive85
not rated yet 1 hour ago
And you haven't got a viable theory. So what does that tell us?

Nothing, other than you are willfully ignorant.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.