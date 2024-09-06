Horizon brings you the latest news and features about thought-provoking science and innovative research projects funded by the EU. Our articles are written by independent science journalists and are designed to appeal to both scientists and non-scientists alike. We mix stories on the latest EU-funded research with interviews with leading scientists, all written in a clear, accessible style. Each month we also take an in-depth look at a particular area of research, from 3D printing to Europe's obesity epidemic. Our content is updated daily and access is free. Horizon is published in English, by ICF Next on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research and Innovation.

Address Square Frères-Orban 1050 Brussels Belgium Website http://horizon-magazine.eu

