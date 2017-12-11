Video: Why do some people hate cilantro?

December 12, 2017
Why do some people hate cilantro? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Cilantro is a popular seasoning, adding flavor to tacos and noodle dishes across the globe. But to some people, it just tastes like soap.

What's going on here?

Reactions explains why some people can't help their -phobia. Hint: their repulsion has to do with genetics.

Related Stories

Cilantro ingredient can remove foul odor of holiday chitlins

December 15, 2010

With chitlins about to make their annual appearance on Christmas and New Year's Day menus, scientists have good news for millions of people who love that delicacy of down-home southern cooking, but hate the smell. They are ...

Cilantro ingredient can remove foul odor of 'chitlins'

November 14, 2010

With chitlins about to make their annual appearance on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day menus, scientists have good news for millions of people who love that delicacy of down-home southern cooking, but hate the ...

