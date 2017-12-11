Video: Why do some people hate cilantro?

Cilantro is a popular seasoning, adding flavor to tacos and noodle dishes across the globe. But to some people, it just tastes like soap.
What's going on here?
Reactions explains why some people can't help their cilantro-phobia. Hint: their repulsion has to do with genetics.
Explore further: Researchers find genetic link to dislike of cilantro / coriander
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.