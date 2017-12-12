Urban Cooper's hawks outcompete their rural neighbors

December 13, 2017
Urban Cooper's hawks outcompete their rural neighbors
Cooper's Hawks in urban Albuquerque, New Mexico, are so successful that they're outcompeting their rural neightbors. Credit: B. Millsap

Depending on whether a species flourishes in a city environment, urban wildlife populations can be "sources" or "sinks," either reproducing so quickly that individuals leave to colonize the surrounding area or needing constant immigration from outside to stay viable. A new study from The Condor: Ornithological Applications examines the population dynamics of Cooper's Hawks in urban Albuquerque, New Mexico, and finds that city-born birds aren't just thriving—they're actually forcing their rural neighbors out of their nest sites.

New Mexico State University's Brian Millsap collected data on Cooper's Hawks living in a 72 square kilometer area of northeast Albuquerque from 2011 to 2015, monitoring each year's nests and tracking newly fledged with radio transmitters. He found that 30 times more hawks emigrated out of the than immigrated into it, suggesting it was a source for the surrounding region. However, the details didn't fit neatly with the traditional source-sink model. While the surrounding exurban populations were breeding and surviving well enough to sustain themselves without immigration, females moving out of the urban area were able to beat them to their nesting sites—unlike their exurban neighbors, they didn't migrate south for the winter.

White-winged Doves, which first became established in the area in the 1980s, provide an abundant food source for city-dwelling hawks. "Individuals living in urban Albuquerque actually have a fitness advantage over their neighbors living in natural habitats. This advantage comes from the higher prey populations in urban areas, which allow urban female Cooper's Hawks to spend the winter near their eventual breeding sites, as opposed to rural females that migrate south in winter," explains Millsap. "The urban female hawks begin searching out and claiming nesting territories before the rural hawks return in spring and thus obtain nesting sites without direct competition from migrants. Because of this advantage, the urban Albuquerque Cooper's Hawk population not only supports itself but also serves as a substantial source of immigrant females for surrounding native habitats."

Changes in migratory behavior that lead to segregation between different groups can have profound effects on populations, altering how they interact both with each other and with other species in a community. According to the Peregrine Fund's Chris McClure, an expert on raptor ecology, "This study is a great example of how solid field work and sophisticated modeling can yield new insights in basic and applied ecology."

Explore further: Translocated hawks thrive in Hispaniola

More information: "Demography and metapopulation dynamics of an urban Cooper's Hawk subpopulation" www.bioone.org/doi/full/10.1650/CONDOR-17-124.1

Related Stories

Translocated hawks thrive in Hispaniola

October 25, 2017

Species translocation—capturing animals in one place and releasing them in another—is a widely used conservation method for establishing or reestablishing populations of threatened species. However, translocation projects ...

Safety, not food, entices geese to cities

October 11, 2017

Canada Geese have shifted their winter range northward in recent years by taking advantage of conditions in urban areas—but what specific features of cities make this possible? A new study from The Condor: Ornithological ...

Hummingbirds find protection building nests under hawks

September 7, 2015

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers working in a part of Arizona has found evidence of a hummingbird species benefiting by building nests in trees beneath hawk hunting grounds. In their paper published in the ...

Urbanization favors sedentary males

May 1, 2007

Urbanization changes landscapes and local environments, which can alter the life histories and traits of the creatures living in and around these areas. Studying European blackbirds (Turdus merula), Jesko Partecke and Eberhard ...

Recommended for you

Tasmanian tiger doomed long before humans came along

December 12, 2017

The Tasmanian tiger was doomed long before humans began hunting the enigmatic marsupial, scientists said Tuesday, with DNA sequencing showing it was in poor genetic health for thousands of years before its extinction.

Searching for the CRISPR Swiss-army knife

December 12, 2017

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen, led by the Spanish Professor Guillermo Montoya, are investigating the molecular features of different molecular scissors of the CRISPR-Cas system to shed light on the so-called ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.