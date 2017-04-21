Scientists describe how solar system could have formed in bubble around giant star

December 22, 2017, University of Chicago
This simulation shows how bubbles form over the course of 4.7 million years from the intense stellar winds off a massive star. UChicago scientists postulated how our own solar system could have formed in the dense shell of such a bubble. Credit: V. Dwarkadas/D. Rosenberg

Despite the many impressive discoveries humans have made about the universe, scientists are still unsure about the birth story of our solar system.

Scientists with the University of Chicago have laid out a comprehensive theory for how our solar system could have formed in the wind-blown bubbles around a giant, long-dead star. Published Dec. 22 in the Astrophysical Journal, the study addresses a nagging cosmic mystery about the abundance of two elements in our solar system compared to the rest of the galaxy.

The general prevailing theory is that our solar system formed billions of years ago near a supernova. But the new scenario instead begins with a giant type of star called a Wolf-Rayet star, which is more than 40 to 50 times the size of our own sun. They burn the hottest of all stars, producing tons of elements which are flung off the surface in an intense . As the Wolf-Rayet star sheds its mass, the stellar wind plows through the material that was around it, forming a bubble structure with a dense shell.

"The shell of such a bubble is a good place to produce stars," because dust and gas become trapped inside where they can condense into stars, said coauthor Nicolas Dauphas, professor in the Department of Geophysical Sciences. The authors estimate that 1 percent to 16 percent of all sun-like stars could be formed in such stellar nurseries.

This setup differs from the supernova hypothesis in order to make sense of two isotopes that occur in strange proportions in the early solar system, compared to the rest of the galaxy. Meteorites left over from the early solar system tell us there was a lot of aluminium-26. In addition, studies, including a 2015 one by Dauphas and a former student, increasingly suggest we had less of the isotope iron-60.

This brings scientists up short, because supernovae produce both isotopes. "It begs the question of why one was injected into the solar system and the other was not," said coauthor Vikram Dwarkadas, a research associate professor in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

This brought them to Wolf-Rayet , which release lots of aluminium-26, but no iron-60.

"The idea is that aluminum-26 flung from the Wolf-Rayet star is carried outwards on grains of dust formed around the star. These grains have enough momentum to punch through one side of the shell, where they are mostly destroyed—trapping the aluminum inside the shell," Dwarkadas said. Eventually, part of the collapses inward due to gravity, forming our solar system.

As for the fate of the giant Wolf-Rayet star that sheltered us: Its life ended long ago, likely in a supernova explosion or a direct collapse to a black hole. A direct collapse to a black hole would produce little iron-60; if it was a supernova, the iron-60 created in the explosion may not have penetrated the bubble walls, or was distributed unequally.

Other authors on the paper included UChicago undergraduate student Peter Boyajian and Michael Bojazi and Brad Meyer of Clemson University.

rrwillsj
5 / 5 (3) 22 hours ago
Well, dammit! Another (single, as in one) piece of the puzzle. That adds another tick to my speculation. That planets with long-term biospheres, will eventually be proven to be very rare at this early age of the Universe.

I guess the next step is to estimate numbers of these Wolf-Rayet predecessors? And maybe a census of possible star systems produced from them?

From Wikipedia, they are classified as 'rare' but evidently new ones keep popping up. Which is good news for the second part of my hypothesis. That over the next tens/hundreds of billions of years. There should be a steadily increasing output of
stable Sol type stars and maybe long-term habitable worlds.

Just going to have to patient and see what we see.

ddaye
not rated yet 14 hours ago
That adds another tick to my speculation. That planets with long-term biospheres, will eventually be proven to be very rare at this early age of the Universe.

I'm a layman but I keep coming back to our double-planet-sized Moon. It's the most obvious aspect of our planet that says "very rare." It played a part in plate tectonics, the makeup of our surface, the size and nature of our core and magnetic field, and the stability of our axis.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 1 hour ago
ddaye, you could be right about the role of a large moon upon the Earth's development. Though as large as our Moon is, it has only been a minor influence on this global geology. It's most important role has been as a shield against billions of years of infalling rock. Which provided the opportunity for plate tectonics to stabilize our geography.

It will take many major advancements in our technology, to be able to detect and confirm Earth-size worlds in stable orbits of single Sol-type stars.

And, once it is possible to verify satellites of such worlds. Verify if there is a biosphere. And the stars and planets will have to be at least three or four billion years in existence before any biosphere could evolve to a detectable, appreciative quantity.

