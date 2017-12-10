Too many nutrients make microbes less responsive

December 11, 2017
Study: Too many nutrients make microbes less responsive
Credit: University of Minnesota

Bacteria in lakes play a key role in maintaining water quality by absorbing excess nitrogen and phosphorus. They also help store carbon, which has implications for our climate. But, as it turns out, their ability to do these tasks varies depending on the makeup of the lake in which they live, according to a new study by University of Minnesota researchers that was funded by the National Science Foundation. In short, location matters most.

Phosphorus and are two nutrients that, when added to lakes through runoff, cause them to become overgrown with algae and have other problems. The study, published in ISME Journal, found that lakes with lots of nitrogen and seem to have in the water that are less responsive to additional nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon.

"In some ways, adding too much phosphorus and nitrogen to lakes is similar to what happens with Type II diabetes—our lakes are becoming less able to respond to increasing carbon just as humans with diabetes become less able to respond to insulin in their body," says study author Jim Cotner, a professor at the University of Minnesota. "Too much of a good thing can lead to metabolic dysfunction that can be catastrophic."

Cotner and co-author Casey Godwin, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Michigan, collected individual bacterial species from 35 lakes throughout Minnesota. They investigated the characteristics of the bacteria present in each and examined variables linked to how bacteria in lakes might respond to increased phosphorus and a warming planet.

Other work has shown that lakes with more phosphorus and nitrogen have different species of microbes, plants, insects, and animals than more pristine lakes, but this is the first study to show that the species in polluted lakes are less able to respond to further added nutrients and perhaps more importantly, carbon. If more of the CO2 we produce is absorbed by microbes and plants in lakes, oceans, and other ecosystems, that means less CO2 will accumulate in Earth's atmosphere.

"When we compared the bacteria from the most phosphorus rich lakes to bacteria from lakes that were more pristine, one of the big differences was that the microbes from lakes with lots of phosphorus were less able to remove carbon from the water" says Godwin. As humans burn more and more coal and gas, we are releasing more dioxide (CO2) to our atmosphere, yet the Earth's ecosystems have a limited capacity to absorb these increasing concentrations.

Explore further: Clear lakes disguise impaired water quality

More information: Casey M Godwin et al, What intrinsic and extrinsic factors explain the stoichiometric diversity of aquatic heterotrophic bacteria?, The ISME Journal (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ismej.2017.195

Related Stories

Clear lakes disguise impaired water quality

October 10, 2017

Looks can be deceiving. Look at a hundred lakes in the agricultural heartland of the United States and you will likely see green lakes surrounded by green fields. The nitrogen and phosphorus in agricultural fertilizers that ...

Study pinpoints nutrient behind fresh water algae blooms

August 22, 2012

University of Alberta ecologist David Schindler has reviewed data from studies of controlling human-caused algae blooms in lakes and says controlling the input of the nutrient phosphorus is the key to fighting the problem.

Cut phosphorus to reduce algae blooms, say scientists

August 18, 2016

Several prominent Canadian and American scientists are urging governments around the world to focus on controlling phosphorus to decrease the frequency and intensity of algal blooms in freshwaters. Their recommendation follows ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.