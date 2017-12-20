NASA spots a weaker, elongated Tropical Depression Kai-Tak

December 21, 2017, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA spots a weaker, elongated Tropical Depression Kai-Tak
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of an elongated Kai-Tak on Dec. 21 at 1:41 a.m. EST (0641 UTC). Coldest cloud tops and strongest storms appear in purple. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Kai-Tak it measured cloud top temperatures and provided a look at the structure of the elongated storm.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Kai-Tak on Dec. 21 at 1:41 a.m. EST (0641 UTC). Despite the storm weakening and elongating from , there were still some strong storms within.

Those cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that "Upper-level [atmospheric] analysis reveals that conditions are becoming unfavorable with high (20-25 knots) and very weak diffluence aloft."

On Dec. 11 at 4 a.m. EST (0900 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Kai-Tak had weakened from a tropical storm to a depression. Maximum sustained winds had dropped to near 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph). Kai-Tak was centered near 6.5 degrees north latitude and 108.8 degrees east longitude. That's about 286 nautical miles south-southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Kai-Tak was moving to the west-southwest at 8 knots (9.2 mph/14.8 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Kai-Tak is expected to maintain current strength before dissipating east of the Malay Peninsula within the next day or so.

Explore further: NASA sees a re-strengthened Tropical Storm Kai-Tak

Related Stories

NASA sees a re-strengthened Tropical Storm Kai-Tak

December 20, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the South China Sea and infrared imagery showed that Kai-Tak re-strengthened into a tropical storm. Infrared data from Aqua's AIRS instrument revealed very cold cloud top temperatures in ...

Recommended for you

Wet winters may not dampen small wildfires

December 22, 2017

NASA scientists conducting research on the connection between fuel moisture and fires have uncovered a paradox: a wet winter corresponds to more small wildfires in the following fire season, not fewer, as is commonly assumed. ...

Modeling the effects of wastewater injection

December 20, 2017

In work that offers insight into the magnitude of the hazards posed by earthquake faults in general, seismologists have developed a model to determine the size of an earthquake that could be triggered by the underground injection ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.