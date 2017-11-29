NASA sees Ockhi strengthening off southwestern coast of India

December 1, 2017
NASA sees Ockhi strengthening off southwestern coast of India
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Ockhi on Nov. 30 at 3:17 p.m. EST (20:17 UTC) and showed coldest cloud tops and strongest storms (purple) were just off the southwestern coast of India. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Storm Ockhi, it measured cloud top temperatures that showed strongest storms were off the coast of southwestern India. Infrared data showed Ockhi intensifing into a typhoon.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Ockhi on Nov. 30 at 3:17 p.m. EST (20:17 UTC) and showed coldest cloud tops and strongest storms were just off the southwestern coast of India.

Those cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall. Hours after Aqua passed overhead, Ockhi strengthened from a to hurricane-force.

On Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Ockhi had become a typhoon. Maximum sustained winds were near 80 knots. Ockhi was centered near 9.1 degrees north latitude and 72.3 degrees east longitude. That's about 960 nautical miles north of Diego Garcia. Ockhi was speeding to the west at 7 knots (8 mph/13 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said "by 48 hours (Dec 3 at 10 a.m. EST/1500 UTC), Ockhi will begin to interact with a trough (elongated area of low pressure) and begin to track northeastward. Ockhi will begin extratropical transition as it tracks northeastward and will become extratropical as it makes landfall over northwest India."

Explore further: Suomi NPP catches birth of northern Indian Ocean Tropical Cyclone Ockhi

Related Stories

NASA sees Sanvu strengthen to a tropical storm

August 29, 2017

Tropical Depression Sanvu has strengthened into a tropical storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and NASA's Aqua satellite gathered temperature data on the storm's cloud tops using infrared light.

Recommended for you

Mass of warm rock rising beneath New England, study suggests

November 30, 2017

Slowly but steadily, an enormous mass of warm rock is rising beneath part of New England, although a major volcanic eruption isn't likely for millions of years, a Rutgers University-led study suggests. The research is groundbreaking ...

Is underground transit worse for your health?

November 29, 2017

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 90 percent of the 4.5 million workers in the Los Angeles area spend an average of 60 minutes each day commuting on a roadway or railway. When USC researchers from the Viterbi School ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.