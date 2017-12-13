Italy says Amazon will pay $118 million to end tax dispute

December 15, 2017

Italian tax authorities say Amazon will pay 100 million euros ($118 million) to end a dispute over its tax payments from 2011-2015.

The agreement announced Friday comes as many European countries seek to close loopholes in by major multinationals.

Amazon confirmed the agreement in a statement, without disclosing the amount it would pay.

The internet retailer headquartered in the U.S. state of Washington said it set up an Italian branch in May 2015 "with all retail revenues, expenses, profits and taxes due now accounted for in Italy."

It further said it had invested more than 800 million euros in Italy and created 3,000 jobs since 2010.

Italian tax authorities have reached similar deals with Google and Apple.

Explore further: Google coughs up 306 million euros in Italy tax settlement

Related Stories

Italian probe alleges Google underpaid tax

November 28, 2012

A probe by Italian tax authorities into US Internet giant Google's Italian arm has found it failed to declare income of 240 million euros ($310 million) and pay value added tax of 96 million euros.

Italian tax police raid Facebook offices

December 7, 2012

Italian police on Friday raided the Milan offices of US social media giant Facebook over possible violations of tax laws, Italian media reported.

EU to decide Amazon tax break case: sources

October 3, 2017

The EU will on Wednesday decide a landmark case against Luxembourg, which stands accused of giving illegal tax breaks to internet shopping giant Amazon, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Recommended for you

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' (Update)

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.