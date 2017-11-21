Italian prosecutors seek to shelve Hacking Team breach case

December 12, 2017 by Raphael Satter

A legal document obtained by The Associated Press says that Italian prosecutors want to drop their investigation into the 2015 breach of surveillance company Hacking Team, leaving a question mark over a dramatic leak which embarrassed intelligence figures across the globe.

A redacted, three-page court document shared with the AP on Tuesday says that prosecutors have asked that an investigative judge in Milan shelve the case.

No reason was given but a report in Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera said that prosecutors had not received important evidence from the United States. The report did not cite a source.

The tribunal could still order the prosecutors to reopen the case and Hacking Team has 20 days to appeal.

Italian prosecutors, the FBI and Hacking Team did not immediately return messages.

