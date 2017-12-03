Model of galaxy and star cluster formation corrected

December 4, 2017
galaxy
This is a long-exposure image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope of massive galaxy cluster Abell 2744. It shows some of the faintest and youngest galaxies detected in space. Credit: NASA/ESA/STScI

When galaxy clusters and globular star clusters form, a phenomenon called "violent relaxation" occurs. After interacting intensely, the thousands or even millions of bodies reach a state of relative gravitational equilibrium and a fairly long-lasting spatial distribution.

A new study developed by Brazilian researchers and published in The Astrophysical Journal argues that astrophysicists' understanding of violent relaxation is wrong and sets out to correct it.

"The problem is that Vlasov's Equation assumes constant in the system, meaning there's no production of entropy. This is equivalent to saying the situation is symmetrical in time, since the arrow of time is determined by increasing entropy. It evidently isn't in the actual phenomenon," says Laerte Sodré Júnior, one of the authors of the study, full professor, and ex-director of the University of São Paulo's Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics & Atmospheric Sciences (IAG-USP) in Brazil.

According to Sodré, the relaxation process has always been analyzed using the Vlasov Equation, a differential equation proposed in 1931 by Russian physicist Anatoly Alexandrovich Vlasov [1908-75] to describe the kinetic processes that take place in plasma.

If it were true, a process of this kind—reversible in time—would require a revision of the very foundations of physics. For this reason, the specialized literature refers to it as "the fundamental paradox of stellar dynamics."

"It was clear to us that something was wrong, and our suspicion was confirmed by the study," Sodré said. "The solution we found to the purported 'paradox' can be summed up in one short sentence: The Vlasov Equation simply doesn't apply to this case."

Virial equilibrium

The researchers leveraged powerful computational resources, such as employing a computer cluster as a means of proving this intuitive idea. As expected, the simulations showed that entropy increases, but another outcome was hard to understand: While entropy increases in the long run, at the start of the relaxation process, it fluctuates, alternately increasing and decreasing.

"It may seem to contradict what we know about entropy, which is understood to be a quantity that always increases. It certainly does increase inexorably in the long run, but not all the time. Owing to the large scope of gravitational interactions, bodies establish correlations with each other, and these correlations determine the oscillatory nature of entropy in the initial stage of the process," Sodré said.

"We can think about the question like this. Entropy has two aspects. One is purely chaotic, associated with the second law of thermodynamics—this is conventional entropy. The other derives from these correlations, which fade away over time, albeit slowly. This is what determines its oscillatory behavior."

It might be easier to understand the problem by imagining a cluster of 1,000 stars or 1,000 galaxies confined in a certain volume. They initially have zero velocity, but owing to gravitational interaction, each one begins to attract all the others, and the initial distribution changes, alternately contracting and expanding.

This to-and-fro determined by long-range interactions is associated with oscillations of entropy. It lasts until the entire system reaches a state of relative equilibrium, in which it remains somewhat stable in terms of its general properties. In the 19th century, this state was given the name "virial equilibrium," a term that is still in use.

"It's a specific feature of . Electromagnetic interactions are also long-range, but because matter is in general electrically neutral, their effects are confined to a limited volume. The shielding effect doesn't occur with gravitational force. In principle, it can extend to infinity. This is what creates those correlations," Sodré said.

Although and globular star clusters interact with the entire universe, they can be thought of here as closed, "non-dissipative" systems, meaning that their total energy is not lost to the external medium, but conserved.

Some bodies acquire large amounts of kinetic energy and accelerate beyond escape velocity, becoming detached from the system, but this is not especially significant, overall. Entropy oscillation generally should be considered an internal process, which does not involve an exchange of energy with the medium.

"No other types of system display entropy oscillations that I know of, bar one: chemical reactions in which the compound produced serves as a catalyst for the inverse reaction. As a result, the reaction switches to and fro, and entropy in the system oscillates," Sodré said.

The new study resolves the "fundamental paradox of stellar dynamics," and describes the formation of cosmic macrostructures more realistically. The other researchers who took part were Leandro José Beraldo e Silva, Walter de Siqueira Pedra, Eder Leonardo Duarte Perico and Marcos Vinicius Borges Teixeira Lima.

Methodology

The gravitational interaction between these celestial bodies—galaxies or stars—is well described by Newton's law of universal gravitation, published 330 years ago. The problem is mathematically easy to solve for a two-body system, but the analytical solution becomes unworkable in systems involving thousands or millions of bodies, each of which interacts gravitationally with the rest. Hence the need to resort to complex numerical simulations.

"We used numerical techniques developed by Norwegian astronomer Sverre Aarseth, the leading expert on this kind of simulation involving many bodies," Sodré said. "These simulations require so much computer power that we had to use clusters of GPUs, which was far more efficient than the more usually deployed CPUs. Even so, each simulation took several days."

During the project, the Brazilian researchers were actually visited by Aarseth, who remains highly active at age 83. In addition to being a leading astronomer, the prizewinning Norwegian scientist is a keen trekker, mountaineer and nature lover, and he is ranked as an International Correspondence Chess Master.

"Aarseth's computer programs enabled us to solve the problem efficiently and reliably," Sodré said. "We then tested the results by comparing them with the solutions obtained using other cosmological programs. They matched."

Explore further: Study sheds light on the role of the entropy in a quantum system

More information: Leandro Beraldo e Silva et al, The Arrow of Time in the Collapse of Collisionless Self-gravitating Systems: Non-validity of the Vlasov–Poisson Equation during Violent Relaxation, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aa876e

Related Stories

Electronic entropy enhances water splitting

October 24, 2017

Researchers have long known that cerium is the best element to use when splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen—a key technique in creating hydrogen gas for fuel. But why, exactly, cerium is so successful has been far ...

Studying entropy in metallic glasses

October 10, 2017

A team led by Caltech recently solved a decades-old materials science mystery by tracking down the origin of entropy in metallic glasses.

Chewing over the aging process

October 5, 2015

Could scientists use the Second Law of Thermodynamics on your chewing muscles to work out when you are going to die? According to research published in the International Journal of Exergy, the level of entropy, or thermodynamic ...

Image: Hubble catches galaxies swarmed by star clusters

October 2, 2017

In the center of a rich cluster of galaxies located in the direction of the constellation of Coma Berenices, lies a galaxy surrounded by a swarm of star clusters. NGC 4874 is a giant elliptical galaxy, about ten times larger ...

Recommended for you

The mysterious star MWC349

December 1, 2017

Molecular clouds in interstellar space can sometimes produce natural masers (the radio wavelength analogs of lasers) that shine with bright, narrow beams of radiation. Regions of active star formation generate some of the ...

An orbital dance may help preserve oceans on icy worlds

December 1, 2017

Heat generated by the gravitational pull of moons formed from massive collisions could extend the lifetimes of liquid water oceans beneath the surface of large icy worlds in our outer solar system, according to new NASA research. ...

Hydrothermal vent experiments bring Enceladus to Earth

December 1, 2017

Laboratory experiments on Earth can now simulate the conditions under which life might emerge on Saturn's moon Enceladus, as well as other icy alien worlds, according to new research published in the September 2017 issue ...

Giant black hole pair photobombs Andromeda galaxy

November 30, 2017

It seems like even black holes can't resist the temptation to insert themselves unannounced into photographs. A cosmic photobomb found as a background object in images of the nearby Andromeda galaxy has revealed what could ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.