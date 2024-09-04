São Paulo Research Foundation[1] (FAPESP, Portuguese: Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo) is a public foundation located in São Paulo, Brazil, with the aim of providing grants, funds and programs to support research, education and innovation of private and public institutions and companies in the state of São Paulo. It was founded in 1962 and is maintained by endowments by the State government which are guaranteed as a fixed percentage of the State's tax income, besides the income generated by the financial fruition of its considerable assets.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

