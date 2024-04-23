April 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Light-activated materials perform well in treatment of textile effluent

by FAPESP

Light-activated materials perform well in treatment of textile effluent
Semiconductors made of carbon nitride and bismuth vanadate were synthesized in the study. Credit: CDMF

Photoelectrochemical processes have been considered sustainable alternatives for the remediation of water contaminated by domestic or industrial effluents. Simply put, the strategy consists of using solar energy to degrade organic pollutants.

In an article published in the journal Chemosphere, researchers in Brazil describe the synthesis of several different semiconductor materials that can be used as photoanodes.

Photoanodes are the medium for the photogeneration of electrons to produce an electric current in photoelectrochemical systems. The article also describes the use of one of these materials to remove , such as dyes, from real-world effluent produced by the .

The researchers are affiliated with the Center for Development of Functional Materials (CDMF) and the Center for Innovation in New Energies (CINE).

In the study, the researchers synthesized semiconductors comprising (C3N4) and bismuth vanadate (BiVO4).

Bismuth vanadate, associated with the use of , removed toxic substances efficiently with low electricity consumption. The results suggest that the material, which is inexpensive and easy to produce, has potential applications in industry, especially to treat wastewater from textile mills. Production of the material can be combined with the generation of hydrogen, which in turn can be used to produce electricity.

More information: Isabelle M.D. Gonzaga et al, Efficient photoelectrochemical real textile wastewater detoxification using photoanodes of C3N4–BiVO4, Chemosphere (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2024.141315

Journal information: Chemosphere

Provided by FAPESP

Citation: Light-activated materials perform well in treatment of textile effluent (2024, April 23) retrieved 24 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-materials-treatment-textile-effluent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers reveal key restriction of bismuth vanadate photoanodes prepared via pyrolysis method
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Very confused about Naunyn definition of acid and base

4 hours ago

Can you eat the Periodic Table?

18 hours ago

Ideas for a project in computational chemistry?

Apr 21, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Apr 17, 2024

Separation of KCl from potassium chromium(III) PDTA

Apr 16, 2024

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)