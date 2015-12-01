Study sheds light on the role of the entropy in a quantum system

July 26, 2017

Any understanding of the irreversibility of the arrow of time should account the quantum nature of the world that surrounds us. The is the key result of the work carried out by Vincenzo Alba and Pasquale Calabrese of the International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA) of Trieste, recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

According to one of the main laws of thermodynamics, the entropy of a system tends to increase in time until is reached. This accounts for the irreversibility of the flow of time for macroscopic phenomena. Since the beginning of the last century, physicists have been dealing with the dilemma of reconciling the laws of thermodynamics with the microscopic laws of nature, which have no privileged temporal direction. The problem becomes conceptually more difficult within the context of , in which a pure isolated system with zero entropy will remain thus forever, even if not in thermodynamic equilibrium.

The work by Alba and Calabrese illuminates how this perspective, despite being substantially correct, actually fails to explain the problem. In particular, the authors have shown that any single point in an extended quantum system that is far from equilibrium actually has entropy that increases in time, exactly as in thermodynamics. The origin of this is in the entanglement between the part we are looking at and the rest of the system. Entanglement is a peculiar correlation that exists only in quantum mechanics in which pairs or groups of particles interact in ways such that no particle can be described independently of the others.

Explore further: Physicists confirm thermodynamic irreversibility in a quantum system

More information: Vincenzo Alba et al. Entanglement and thermodynamics after a quantum quench in integrable systems, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1703516114

Related Stories

Black hole thermodynamics

September 10, 2014

In the 1800s scientists studying things like heat and the behavior of low density gases developed a theory known as thermodynamics. As the name suggests, this theory describes the dynamic behavior of heat (or more generally ...

Physicists read Maxwell's Demon's mind

July 5, 2017

Pioneering research offers a fascinating view into the inner workings of the mind of 'Maxwell's Demon', a famous thought experiment in physics.

Recommended for you

Energy-harvesting bracelet could power wearable electronics

July 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—Researchers have designed a bracelet that harvests biomechanical energy from the wearer's wrist movements, which can then be converted into electricity and used to extend the battery lifetime of personal electronics ...

A bar magnet creates chaos in plasma

July 25, 2017

Placing a magnet on your refrigerator might hold up your calendar, but researchers from India's Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics found that placing one outside a plasma chamber causes a localized, fireball-like structure. ...

Smart surface enables advanced manipulation of droplets

July 25, 2017

For many years, engineers have sought to create a special kind of surface: one that can both repel and absorb liquids, and whose ability to do so—its "wetting behaviour"—can be quickly and precisely controlled. The technology ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.