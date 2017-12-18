Galaxy 8 billion light years away offers insight into supermassive black holes

December 19, 2017 by Andrea Christensen, Brigham Young University
Galaxy 8 billion light years away offers insight into supermassive black holes
Credit: Nate Edwards/BYU Photo

In December 2016, what appears on digital telescopic images to be a star among stars became around 250 times brighter than usual.

Nearly 8 billion light years away, CTA 102 is a surrounded by a disc of swirling matter and jets of material shooting away from it (collectively known as a blazar). And when it brightened, astronomers took note.

"In the world of astronomy, that's huge; that hardly ever happens," said J. Ward Moody, a BYU astronomy professor and member of the Whole Earth Blazar Telescope Collaboration (WEBTC). As part of the WEBTC, which recently released a paper in Nature on their CTA 102 findings, Moody captured multiple daily images of the blazar with a small optical telescope in Millard County. "When that blew like it did, it gave us the best opportunity to date to understand why blazars suddenly brighten."

And studying the blazar with the help of the light, in turn, can offer insights into how galaxies form. Most have supermassive at their centers. The older galaxies' black holes stand alone, having long ago absorbed or blasted out their swirling and jetting , and astronomers can't study black holes themselves since they don't give off light. But the black holes in younger galaxies are surrounded by materials and all sorts of high-energy physics.

"These supermassive black holes seem to be in the center of all galaxies, and we want to know why and where they come from," Moody said. "And how do you understand a black hole when it doesn't give off light itself? You study everything around it. How that material interacts with it tells us a great deal."

CTA 102's 2016 brightening (caused by a chunk of gas jetting out through a magnetic tube) also allowed researchers to explore the structure of blazars, which, because they are so far away, are only visible through photometric images as pinpointed light.

"It's detective work—very hard detective work," Moody said.

In this Nature paper, the international team of researchers, based on data collected during the ultra-light period, reveal that the jets shooting from the are likely weaving instead of straight lines. As material came along the jet, it looped around and swept past astronomers' line of sight.

Moody, an astronomy aficionado since childhood, said that although the work can be painstaking, it's rewarding. "Through decades of careful research, we've been able to find out that all pinpoints of light are not the same," he said. "Some are stars, a few are these nuclei of that are billions of years away. Just the thrill of learning how the universe is put together is what has sustained me my whole career."

Explore further: Supermassive black holes feed on cosmic jellyfish

Related Stories

Supermassive black holes feed on cosmic jellyfish

August 16, 2017

An Italian-led team of astronomers used the MUSE (Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile to study how gas can be stripped from galaxies. They ...

Oxymoronic black hole RGG 118 provides clues to growth

August 12, 2015

Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the 6.5-meter Clay Telescope in Chile have identified the smallest supermassive black hole ever detected in the center of a galaxy, as described in our latest press release. ...

Recommended for you

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

NASA solves how a Jupiter jet stream shifts into reverse

December 19, 2017

Speeding through the atmosphere high above Jupiter's equator is an east-west jet stream that reverses course on a schedule almost as predictable as a Tokyo train's. Now, a NASA-led team has identified which type of wave forces ...

Orbital mayhem around a red dwarf

December 18, 2017

In the collective imagination, planets of a solar system all circle in the equatorial plane of their star. The star also spins, and its spin axis is aligned with the spin axes of the planetary orbits, giving the impression ...

Mars and Earth may not have been early neighbors

December 18, 2017

A study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters posits that Mars formed in what today is the Asteroid Belt, roughly one and a half times as far from the sun as its current position, before migrating to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.