When radio galaxies collide, supermassive black holes form tightly bound pairs

September 18, 2017 by Susan Gawlowicz
When radio galaxies collide, supermassive black holes form tightly bound pairs
NGC 7674, seen just above the center, is a luminous spiral galaxy with a powerful active nucleus. Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team

A study using multiple radio telescopes confirms that supermassive black holes found in the centers of galaxies can form gravitationally bound pairs when galaxies merge.

The paper published in the Sept. 18 issue of Nature Astronomy sheds light on a class of black holes having a mass upwards of one million times the mass of the sun. Supermassive black holes are expected to form tightly bound pairs following the merger of two galaxies.

"The dual black hole we found has the smallest separation of any so far detected through direct imaging," said David Merritt, professor of physics at Rochester Institute of Technology, a co-author on the paper.

The supermassive black holes are located in the spiral galaxy NGC 7674, approximately 400 million light years from earth, and are separated by a distance less than one light year. The study was led by Preeti Kharb, from the National Center for Radio Astrophysics at Pune University in India and co-authored by Dharam Vir Lal, also at Pune University and Merritt at RIT.

"The combined mass of the two black holes is roughly 40 million times the mass of the Sun, and the orbital period of the binary is about 100,000 years," Merritt said.

A class of smaller black holes form when massive stars explode as supernovae. A collision of stellar mass black holes led to the landmark discovery of in 2015 using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. The black holes were approximately 29 and 36 times the mass of the sun and collided 1.3 billion light years away

"A supermassive binary generates gravitational waves with much lower frequency than the characteristic frequency of stellar- binaries and its signal is undetectable by LIGO," Merritt said.

To simulate a highly sensitive detector, the researchers used a method to make radio telescopes around the world work together as a single large telescope and achieve a resolution roughly 10 million times the angular resolution of the human eye.

"Using very long baseline interferometry techniques, two compact sources of radio emission were detected at the center of NGC 7674; the two radio sources have properties that are known to be associated with massive black holes that are accreting gas, implying the presence of two ," Merritt said.

The galaxy hosting the binary loudly emits radio waves. The detection confirms a theory predicting the presence of a compact binary in a radio bearing a "Z" shape.

"This morphology is thought to result from the combined effects of the galaxy merger followed by the formation of the massive binary," Merritt said.

Explore further: Scientists 'excited' by observations suggesting formation scenarios

More information: A candidate sub-parsec binary black hole in the Seyfert galaxy NGC 7674, Nature Astronomy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0256-4

Related Stories

What happens when black holes collide?

October 5, 2016

The sign of a truly great scientific theory is by the outcomes it predicts when you run experiments or perform observations. And one of the greatest theories ever proposed was the concept of Relativity, described by Albert ...

Astronomers pursue renegade supermassive black hole

May 11, 2017

Supermassive holes are generally stationary objects, sitting at the centers of most galaxies. However, using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes, astronomers recently hunted down what could be ...

Oxymoronic black hole RGG 118 provides clues to growth

August 12, 2015

Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the 6.5-meter Clay Telescope in Chile have identified the smallest supermassive black hole ever detected in the center of a galaxy, as described in our latest press release. ...

Recommended for you

V745 Sco: Two stars, three dimensions, and oodles of energy

September 18, 2017

For decades, astronomers have known about irregular outbursts from the double star system V745 Sco, which is located about 25,000 light years from Earth. Astronomers were caught by surprise when previous outbursts from this ...

Secrets of bright, rapidly spinning star revealed

September 18, 2017

Almost 50 years after it was first predicted that rapidly rotating stars would emit polarised light, a UNSW Sydney-led team of scientists has succeeded in observing the phenomenon for the first time.

X-ray burst spotted in the galactic bulge

September 18, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using the JEM-X telescope onboard the INTEGRAL space observatory, astronomers have discovered a new X-ray burst in the galactic bulge. The X-ray burst was detected from the faint unidentified transient source ...

How Herschel unlocked the secrets of star formation

September 18, 2017

Surveying the sky for almost four years to observe the glow of cold cosmic dust embedded in interstellar clouds of gas, the Herschel Space Observatory has provided astronomers with an unprecedented glimpse into the stellar ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Tuxford
1 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Supermassive black holes are expected to form tightly bound pairs following the merger of two galaxies.

A simple assumption from the simple minds of merger maniacs.

"The dual black hole we found has the smallest separation of any so far detected through direct imaging,"

More likely, one core is the daughter of the other core, having birthed therefrom and grown to supermassive status all on it's own through unknown (SubQuantum Kinectic) internal mechanisms.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.