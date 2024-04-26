The Rochester Institute of Technology, (RIT) was established in 1829 as a private university in Henrietta, New York. Today, RIT has over 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Notable departments include: The Department of Imaging Science, Microelectronics Engineering, Information Technology and the Institute of Technology. RIT is a world-class institute with an international presence.

Address 132 Lomb Memorial Drive, Building 86, Rochester, N.Y. 14623-5603 Website http://www.rit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rochester_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

