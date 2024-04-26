The Rochester Institute of Technology, (RIT) was established in 1829 as a private university in Henrietta, New York. Today, RIT has over 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Notable departments include: The Department of Imaging Science, Microelectronics Engineering, Information Technology and the Institute of Technology. RIT is a world-class institute with an international presence.

A new way to study and help prevent landslides

Landslides are one of the most destructive natural disasters on the planet, causing billions of dollars of damage and devastating loss of life every year. By introducing a new paradigm for studying landslide shapes and failure ...

Earth Sciences

Apr 26, 2024

Researchers develop new method for detecting superfluid motion

Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology are part of a new study that could help unlock the potential of superfluids—essentially frictionless special substances capable of unstopped motion once initiated. A team ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 25, 2021

Modeling how COVID attaches itself to human cells

Rochester Institute of Technology scientists have uncovered new information about the way coronavirus and several of its variants attach to human cells. A study recently published in the Journal of Biomolecular Structure ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 13, 2021

CIBER-2 experiment successfully completes first flight

By sending a Black Brant IX rocket on a 15-minute flight to space and back, researchers from Rochester Institute of Technology, Caltech, Kwansei Gakuin University, and Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute glimpsed ...

Space Exploration

Jun 23, 2021

