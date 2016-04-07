Researchers propose how the universe became filled with light

August 30, 2017
Big Bang
Soon after the Big Bang, the universe went completely dark. The intense, seminal event that created the cosmos churned up so much hot, thick gas that light was completely trapped. Much later—perhaps as many as one billion years after the Big Bang—the universe expanded, became more transparent, and eventually filled up with galaxies, planets, stars, and other objects that give off visible light. That's the universe we know today.

How it emerged from the cosmic dark ages to a clearer, light-filled state remains a mystery.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Iowa offer a theory of how that happened. They think that dwell in the center of galaxies fling out matter so violently that the ejected material pierces its cloudy surroundings, allowing light to escape. The researchers arrived at their theory after observing a nearby galaxy from which is escaping.

"The observations show the presence of very bright X-ray sources that are likely accreting black holes," says Philip Kaaret, professor in the UI Department of Physics and Astronomy and corresponding author on the study. "It's possible the black hole is creating winds that help the ionizing radiation from the stars escape. Thus, black holes may have helped make the universe transparent."

Kaaret and his team focused on a galaxy called Tol 1247-232, located some 600 million light years from Earth, one of only three nearby galaxies from which ultraviolet light has been found to escape. In May 2016, using an Earth-orbiting telescope called Chandra, the researchers saw a single X-ray source whose brightness waxed and waned and was located within a vigorous star-forming region of Tol 1247-232.

The team determined it was something other than a star.

"Stars don't have changes in brightness," Kaaret says. "Our sun is a good example of that.

"To change in brightness, you have to be a small object, and that really narrows it down to a black hole," he says.

But how would a black hole, whose intense sucks in everything around it, also eject matter?

The quick answer is no one knows for sure. Black holes, after all, are hard to study, in part because their immense gravitational pull allows no light to escape and because they're embedded deep within galaxies. Recently, however, astronomers have offered an explanation: The jets of escaping matter are tapping into the accelerated rotational energy of the black hole itself.

Imagine a figure skater twirling with outstretched arms. As the skater folds her arms closer to her body, she spins faster. Black holes operate much the same way: As gravity pulls matter inward toward a black hole, the black hole likewise spins faster. As the black hole's gravitational pull increases, the speed also creates energy.

"As matter falls into a black hole, it starts to spin and the rapid rotation pushes some fraction of the matter out," Kaaret says. "They're producing these strong winds that could be opening an escape route for ultraviolet light. That could be what happened with the early galaxies."

Kaaret plans to study Tol 1247-232 more closely and find other nearby that are leaking ultraviolet light, which would help corroborate his theory.

Explore further: Image: Computer simulation of a supermassive black hole

More information: P. Kaaret et al, Resolving the X-ray emission from the Lyman-continuum emitting galaxy Tol 1247-232, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx1945

MrNewTime
1 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
In the eternal and infinite space there are extremely dense and massive objects that are very far away from each other. All of them are located far outside the visible universe and the expanding visible universe protrudes away from one such object. Thereby the expanding condensations absorb motion originally from other similar objects to themselves. This is the matter of motion/energy i.e. remains of very old detectable kind of universes.
MrNewTime
1 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
These extremely dense and massive objects recycle the eternal motion/energy among each other and during this action there are detectable kinds of galaxies born out of the extremely dense motion/energy that is directed away from those very objects.

If there were no remains of the old universes that still have areas of different densities protruding in the contrary direction no detectable kind of visible universe could ever be born.

First the supermassive objects in the centers of galaxies are born out of zillions of individual condensations that expand and recycle the expanding motion/energy among each other.
MrNewTime
1 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
The external motion/energy protruding towards gets the expansion of these objects to accelerate very strongly at the same time. As a result there is suddenly an extremely great pressure in the center of a large area with no gravitational force at all.

Now there is outward expanding motion/energy being pressed from the center of this area out of which new expanding stars come to existence by the aid of the external motion/energy in a similar manner. Also new detectable kind of matter is born consisting of the cores of expanding atoms that recycle among each other the expanding motion/energy with a nature of expanding light.

In this case the external motion originates from a supermassive object in another galaxy's center that also expands in a manner that expanding motion/energy protrudes outward of it. This expanding motion/energy has the nature of expanding cores of atoms and thus it also has the nature of expanding stars.
rderkis
1 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
Perhaps some alien intelligence, vastly superior to us, that we don't understand said "Let there be light!"
Dingbone
1 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
? It has been published in Genesis 1:3 already: ",,And God said, 'Let there be light,'... a.a.aand "plop!" - there was light!

It was simple as that.

If you think, that such a description defies common logic, then I can assure you, the creationist BigBang cosmology has the same - if not deeper problems.
rderkis
1 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
? It has been published in Genesis 1:3 already: ",,And God said, 'Let there be light,'... a.a.aand "plop!" - there was light! .


I think that is what I just said.
physman
not rated yet 3 hours ago
And then God said, "let the black holes that dwell in the center of galaxies fling out matter so violently that the ejected material pierces its cloudy surroundings, allowing light to escape."

rderkis
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
And then God said, "let the black holes that dwell in the center of galaxies fling out matter so violently that the ejected material pierces its cloudy surroundings, allowing light to escape."


I don;t think that is written. God worked the miracles and as men we seek to understand how he accomplished it. As with most things there are probab;y a thousand ways of accomplishing the same thing.
big_hairy_jimbo
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
I'm AMAZED at people that use FACTS and REASONING when studying science in order to deduce how nature works. YET they DO NOT apply this same reasoning to a so called GOD. Religious people, please apply occams razor, you will find GOD is an unnecessary explanation.

