The University of Iowa or Iowa was established in 1847 and was the first institution in America to admit women and men. Currently there are over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Iowa is known for its research in genetics, hydraulics, biocatalysts, agricultural medicine, biomedical engineering, biomedical science and pharmacology research and education. Iowa scientist are credited with advanced discoveries in Space Science. Iowa's teaching medical hospital is noteworthy for patient care.

Address 2222 Old Hwy 218 S #178 MBSB | Iowa City, Iowa 52242-1602 Website http://www.uiowa.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Iowa

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed