Duke Energy vendor's hack may mean stolen customer bank info

December 6, 2017

Nearly 375,000 Duke Energy Corp. customers may have had personal and banking information stolen in a data breach.

The country's largest electric company said Tuesday the customers paid a bill by check or cash at 550 walk-in payment processing centers in the Carolinas, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky since 2008.

Those payments were processed by TIO Networks, which was hacked in an attack disclosed after the was purchased in July by PayPal Holdings Inc. Duke Energy customers make up nearly a quarter of the 1.6 million TIO Network customers potentially compromised.

The personally identifiable information that may have been stolen from Duke Energy customers includes names, addresses, electricity account numbers and if a customer paid power bills by check.

TIO Networks is sending letters to notify those affected.

