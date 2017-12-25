Apple CEO must fly private for 'security, efficiency'

December 28, 2017

Apple's board has instructed chief executive Tim Cook to use only private aircraft "in the interests of security and efficiency" at the world's most valuable company, regulatory documents show.

A filing with securities regulators this week said the board determined that its CEO must use private aircraft for "all business and personal travel."

The policy was implemented in 2017 "in the interests of and efficiency based on our global profile and the highly visible nature of Mr. Cook's role as CEO."

The filing noted that the value of the private flights is calculated as "imputed taxable income" which is not reimbursed by Apple.

The filing showed Cook received some $12.8 million in compensation for 2017, including a salary of $3 million and incentive awards.

Cook took home far less than other top Apple executives including chief financial officer Luca Maestri and senior vice president Angela Ahrendts, who received some $24 million for the year.

Yet Cook's previous stock awards vested in 2017 were worth an additional $89 million for the CEO, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The for the iPhone maker has been hovering around $900 billion and is up nearly 50 percent for the year.

Explore further: Apple CEO Tim Cook gets $1 million pay raise

Related Stories

Apple's Cook gets hefty bonus for 2014

January 23, 2015

Apple CEO Tim Cook got a hefty cash bonus that brought his total compensation to $9.2 million last year. That's more than double what he received the previous year, as the company enjoyed a surge in sales and profit fueled ...

Apple gives chief operating officer $5M bonus

March 13, 2010

(AP) -- Apple Inc. is giving its chief operating officer a $5 million bonus for "outstanding performance" running the company while CEO Steve Jobs was on medical leave.

Apple CEO Tim Cook could top pay list in 2011

January 10, 2012

(AP) -- Tim Cook could well end up being the highest paid CEO in America in 2011, after Apple Inc. granted him a million restricted stock units last August for taking the reins shortly before co-founder Steve Jobs died.

Recommended for you

Alaskan microgrids offer energy resilience and independence

December 26, 2017

The electrical grid in the contiguous United States is a behemoth of interconnected systems. If one section fails or is sabotaged, millions of citizens could be without power. Remote villages in Alaska provide an example ...

Proof of randomness builds future of digital security

December 22, 2017

In an effort to block emerging threats to online security, researchers at Princeton University have developed a method to verify the strength of random number generators that form the basis of most encryption systems.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.