June 9, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook to address 2017 graduates at MIT
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families at midmorning Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families Friday morning.

Cook has been chief executive at Apple since 2011, overseeing the rollout of the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch. He previously served as and headed the Macintosh division.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says Cook was selected to be commencement speaker for his "brilliance as a , his genuineness as a human being and his passion for issues that matter to our community."

Actor Matt Damon was MIT's commencement speaker last year.

