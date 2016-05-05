May 5, 2016

Apple extends push into businesses with SAP tie-up

Apple on Thursday expanded efforts to make its devices must-have business tools, unveiling an alliance with German workplace software giant SAP.

The partnership sets out to "revolutionize the mobile work experience" by blending iPhone and iPad applications with capabilities of the SAP software platform for business known as HANA, according to a joint statement.

"This partnership will transform how iPhone and iPad are used in enterprise by bringing together the innovation and security of iOS with SAP's deep expertise in business software," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in the statement.

Cook described SAP as the leader in enterprise software, with some 76 percent of business transactions touching one of the Germany-based company's systems.

A kit will be released to let software developers build applications taking advantage of HANA and Apple mobile operating system capabilities, according to the companies.

"We will help deliver live data to people wherever and whenever they choose to work," SAP chief executive Bill McDermott said of the partnership with Apple.

"Apple and SAP share a commitment to shaping the future."

Apple has formed similar partnerships with IBM and Cisco as it strives to establish iPhones and iPads as powerful tools for getting work done by employees in offices or in the field.

