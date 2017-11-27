Video: How hand sanitizers work

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are the ubiquitous little squeeze-bottle heroes of airports and hospitals, our allies during cold and flu season, and supposedly effective against a huge variety of disease-causing viruses and bacteria. But what's really in hand sanitizers? And is it true that they kill 99.99% of germs, as popular brands claim?
Reactions breaks down the contents of your hand sanitizer in this new video:
Explore further: Rising number of kids ill from drinking hand sanitizers: CDC
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.