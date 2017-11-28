Video: Ariane 6—a reality in Kourou

At Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, Ariane 6 is now a reality with the launch zone taking shape.

Indeed there is no time to lose for the future European launcher since its first launch is planned for July 2020.

But the independent access to space for Europe is at stake along with its leading role on the launcher market.

Credit: European Space Agency

