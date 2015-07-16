July 16, 2015

Video: MSG-4 launch

by European Space Agency

Full replay of the launch coverage of the MSG-4 satellite, which lifted off on an Ariane launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 21:42 GMT (23:42 CEST) on 15 July 2015.

The Meteosat Second Generation (MSG) satellites provide full-disc images over Europe and Africa every 15 minutes and 'rapid scan' imagery over Europe every five minutes.

They are operated by Eumetsat – the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites – and ESA is responsible for their design, development and in-orbit delivery.

Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace

Provided by European Space Agency

