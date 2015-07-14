Video: MSG-4 Preparing for launch

After the launch of MSG-3 in 2012, the fourth and final satellite of the Meteosat Second Generation missions is ready for launch. Like its precursors, the MSG-4 satellite will be launched on top of an Ariane 5 rocket from the Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

With the other MSG satellites still operational, MSG-4 will be put into 'in-orbit storage'. It will ultimately bridge the gap between MSG-3 and the first Meteosat Third Generation satellites.

Credit: ESA