July 14, 2015

Video: MSG-4 Preparing for launch

by European Space Agency

After the launch of MSG-3 in 2012, the fourth and final satellite of the Meteosat Second Generation missions is ready for launch. Like its precursors, the MSG-4 satellite will be launched on top of an Ariane 5 rocket from the Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

With the other MSG satellites still operational, MSG-4 will be put into 'in-orbit storage'. It will ultimately bridge the gap between MSG-3 and the first Meteosat Third Generation satellites.

Credit: ESA

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: MSG-4 Preparing for launch (2015, July 14) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-video-msg-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

ESA teams ready for Europe's next weather satellite
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)