Urgent need to address long-term health effects of extreme weather

November 29, 2017
Urgent need to address long-term health effects of extreme weather
Extreme weather. Credit: Taylor & Francis

As climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe, understanding how they affect human health in the long-term is essential to developing more effective approaches for planning and response, says research paper published in the Journal of the Air & Waste Management Association.

In recent decades, there has been a large increase in the frequency and severity of many extreme weather climate-related events across the globe associated with warming temperatures, including recurrent monsoons and droughts in India, the devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico and serious flooding in Houston to name just a few.

When preparing a disaster response, understanding the many, complex ways in which affect are essential, says Dr. Jesse Bell of North Carolina Institute of Climate Studies and colleagues. Events, such as heatwaves, flooding, and wildfires, can result in immediate injuries and loss of life, but often overlooked are the other indirect or delayed health effects.

More work needs to be done to examine the influence of extreme events on long-term health outcomes. For example, while the chronic psychological effects of catastrophic events are generally well-documented, there is less systematic evidence of the mental health impacts of less severe but more frequent extreme events.

Planning based on historical examples alone may fail to provide a complete picture of potential health threats, the authors warn. As the climate changes, historical norms alone are no longer sufficient for understanding the relationship between and public health outcomes.

Coordinated institutional, government and private sector programs are needed to help to help recovery from the event and rebuild infrastructure, sustain jobs and augment childhood psychological support services.

Healthcare facilities should investigate vulnerabilities in local infrastructure to ensure they can withstand the disruptions that extreme events cause, such as overcrowding, loss of power and reduction of staff. Many hospitals are inconveniently located, for example near coastal areas prone to tropical storms and hurricanes, so proper preparedness is needed to ensure such facilities maintain operation when the need is greatest.

"Some of the associations between extreme events and are already understood, but many opportunities exist for exploring additional linkages and pathways," the authors conclude. "Incorporating such information into planning efforts would improve preparedness and reduce impacts."

Explore further: Extreme weather has limited effect on attitudes toward climate policies

More information: Journal of the Air & Waste Management Association, DOI: 10.1080/10962247.2017.1401017

Related Stories

Video: How will climate change impact shelter?

August 15, 2017

Around the globe, extreme events such as floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, and heat waves increasingly result in forced migration and loss of life, property, and security. Hot days are becoming hotter and more frequent, ...

Recommended for you

Is underground transit worse for your health?

November 29, 2017

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 90 percent of the 4.5 million workers in the Los Angeles area spend an average of 60 minutes each day commuting on a roadway or railway. When USC researchers from the Viterbi School ...

NASA finds Virginia metro area is sinking unevenly

November 29, 2017

A new NASA-led study shows that land in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, metropolitan area is sinking at highly uneven rates, with a few trouble spots subsiding 7 to 10 times faster than the area average. Whereas earlier estimates ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.