Working together to reduce infection in extreme weather events

July 6, 2017
Working together to reduce infection in extreme weather events
Credit: Tim J Keegan, flickr

Researchers have called for health professionals and climate forecasters to work more closely together ahead of extreme weather events and gradual climate change to help prevent the spread of infections.

Lead researcher Dr Aparna Lal from ANU said health researchers were often left out of planning and discussions about the looming climate events.

Dr Lal said more collaboration could help reduce the number of cases of human parasitic (cryptosporidiosis) primarily spread through water in or due to gradual climate change.

The Indian Ocean Dipole, a key climate driver in the oceans around Australia, is related to patterns of a human parasitic infection primarily spread through water.

 "Such impacts are usually disproportionately felt by the most vulnerable sections of our population- children and the elderly," Dr Lal said.

Dr Lal said as the frequency of positive Indian Ocean Dipole phases is expected to increase, there would be drier conditions for much of Australia.

"This work provides impetus for research to better anticipate where and in whom change may have the greatest effect. The research has the potential to inform public health preparedness and planning," she said.

Dr Lal, an applied ecologist from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, said instances of disease reporting increased during drier than normal conditions.

"Most of the literature tends to focus on flooding events and increases in infectious diseases spread through water," Dr Lal said.

"Equally plausible, but much less researched is the potential for drought like conditions to increase the burden of diseases spread through water due to inadequate storage and concentration of bugs in .

Researchers will now look at building models to forecast the arrival of these illnesses, identify regions that typically see the first infections and the specific patient groups likely to be affected.

The information will support communities to prepare for anticipated increases in illnesses and will help focus public action where it is needed most.

The research has been published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Explore further: Indian Ocean phenomenon helping to predict extreme weather

More information: Aparna Lal et al. Indian Ocean Dipole and Cryptosporidiosis in Australia: Short-Term and Nonlinear Associations, Environmental Science & Technology (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b05146

Related Stories

Climate change worsens risks to public health

April 5, 2016

All Americans are vulnerable to the health impacts associated with climate change at some point in their lives, no matter where they live, according to a new report from U.S. Global Change Research Program. The report published ...

Experts warn of health threats from climate change

February 20, 2017

(HealthDay)—More heat waves, food shortages, and the rapid spread of some infectious diseases may occur in the future due to climate change, experts warned at the Climate & Health Meeting, held on Feb. 16 in Atlanta.

Climate change is making people sick: US doctors

March 15, 2017

From rising levels of air pollution to increased water contamination and a widening range for disease-carrying mosquitoes, climate change is making people sick, a coalition of 11 US medical groups said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Climate change could make Sahel wet: study

July 6, 2017

Climate change could transform one of Africa's driest regions, the Sahel, into a very wet one, a study showed Wednesday. But this is not necessarily good news.

How mountains hold carbon

July 6, 2017

Mountain forests are better at storing carbon – well, actually, they're better at everything – according to a new study by researchers at NSF-funded projects CyVerse, Jetstream, and the Boulder Creek Critical Zone Observatory.

Figuring out how fast Greenland is melting

July 5, 2017

A new analysis of Greenland's past temperatures will help scientists figure out how fast the island's vast ice sheet is melting, according to a new report from University of Arizona atmospheric scientists.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.