Twilight trick: A new type of cell has been found in the eye of a deep-sea fish

November 8, 2017
Deep-sea fish reveals twilight trick
The two pearlside species studied, Maurolicus muelleri (top) and Maurolicus mucronatus (bottom). Credit: Dr Fanny de Busserolles / The University of QUeensland

A new type of cell has been found in the eye of a deep-sea fish, and scientists say the discovery opens a new world of understanding about vision in a variety of light conditions.

University of Queensland scientists found the new cell type in the deep-sea pearlside fish (Maurolicus spp.), which have an unusual visual system adapted for twilight conditions.

Dr Fanny de Busserolles at UQ's Queensland Brain Institute said the retina of most vertebrate animals - including humans - contained two photoreceptor types: rods for in dim light, and for daytime vision. Each had different light-sensitive proteins.

"Deep-sea fish, which live at ocean depths below 200m, are generally only active in the dark, so most species have lost all their cones in favour of light-sensitive rods," Dr de Busserolles said.

Pearlsides differed in that they were mostly active at dusk and dawn, close to the water's surface where levels are intermediate.

"Previously it was thought that pearlsides had retinas composed entirely of rods, but our new study has found this isn't the case," Dr de Busserolles said.

"Humans use their cones during the day our rods at night, but during twilight, although not ideal, we use a combination of both.

"Pearlsides, being active mainly during twilight, have developed a completely different solution.

"Instead of using a combination of rods and cones, they combine aspects of both cells into a single and more efficient photoreceptor type."

The researchers found that the - which they have termed "rod-like cones" for their shapes under the microscope - were tuned perfectly to the pearlsides' specific .

Research leader Professor Justin Marshall said the study was significant.

"It improves understanding of how different animals see the world and how vision might have helped them to conquer even the most extreme environments, including the deep sea," Professor Marshall said.

"Humans love to classify everything into being either black or white.

"However our study shows the truth might be very different from previous theories.

"More comprehensive studies, and caution, are needed when categorising into cones and rods."

The study is published in Science Advances.

Explore further: New function for rods in daylight

More information: F. de Busserolles el al., "Pushing the limits of photoreception in twilight conditions: The rod-like cone retina of the deep-sea pearlsides," Science Advances (2017). http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/11/eaao4709 , DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao4709

Related Stories

New function for rods in daylight

November 19, 2014

(Medical Xpress)—Vision – so crucial to human health and well-being – depends on job-sharing by just a few cell types, the rod cells and cone cells, in our retina. Botond Roska and his group have identified a novel ...

Elephantnose fish's unique retina helps it see through mud

June 29, 2012

An international group of researchers has been studying the Peters’ elephantnose fish to try to find out how it can see in its murky habitat, and have discovered it has a unique system of crystal-lined cups within its ...

Midnight Blue—A new system for color vision

April 14, 2016

The swirling skies of Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night illustrate a mystery that has eluded biologists for more than a century—why do we perceive the color blue in the dimly lit night sky? A newly discovered mechanism of ...

Frogs have unique ability to see color in the dark

February 28, 2017

The night vision of frogs and toads appears to be superior to that of all other animals. They have the ability to see colour even when it is so dark that humans are not able to see anything at all. This has been shown in ...

How early mammals evolved night vision to avoid predators

June 20, 2016

Early mammals evolved in a burst during the Jurassic period, adapting a nocturnal lifestyle when dinosaurs were the dominant daytime predator. How these early mammals evolved night vision to find food and survive has been ...

Recommended for you

A warbler's flashy yellow throat? There are genes for that

November 8, 2017

Birds get their bright red, orange and yellow plumage from carotenoid pigments—responsible for many of the same bright colours in plants. But how songbirds turn carotenoids into the spectacular variety of feathered patches ...

Paradoxes in microbial economies

November 8, 2017

Microbes can produce many of the metabolic resources they need to survive. But because they have permeable cell walls, those resources can leak out into the surrounding environment. Since microbes often live in communities ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.