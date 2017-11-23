'Trash islands' off Central America indicate ocean pollution problem

November 24, 2017 by Noe Leiva
This island of plastic waste, which includes bags, spoons and bottles, floats off the coast of Roatan, Honduras
This island of plastic waste, which includes bags, spoons and bottles, floats off the coast of Roatan, Honduras

Floating masses of garbage off some of the Caribbean's pristine beaches offer grim evidence of a vast and growing problem of plastic waste heedlessly dumped in the ocean, local residents, activists and experts say.

These "trash islands" have been captured in images by photographer Caroline Power, who lives on Honduran island of Roatan.

The problem shows that trash "continues to enter our oceans that leads to the formation of these trash patches," she told AFP by email.

Some of the detritus clumped together in the waves that she documented was being deposited on beaches around Omoa, a seaside town in northern Honduras.

It included hospital waste and plastic containers of all types.

Honduras blames Guatemala

"It's an environmental disaster," Omoa's deputy mayor, Leonardo Serrano, told AFP.

Serrano blamed the garbage on neighboring Guatemala, claiming that communities dumped their refuse into a river and that it had gathered at sea to form floating islands.

Power, though, disputed that.

"We also do not know where the garbage comes from," she said.

"One of the main sources are rivers on the mainland of Honduras and Guatemala," she said. "But the rest could come from anywhere. It could come on currents from anywhere in Central America or the Caribbean.

"Some of micro plastics have probably floating around for years."

Photographer Caroline Power said that a plastic waste island that she recently documented was &quot;tiny compared to the ones in
Photographer Caroline Power said that a plastic waste island that she recently documented was "tiny compared to the ones in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans." The environmental consequences of so much plastic however are still devastating

During the May to December rainy season in Honduras, the floating garbage dumped on Omoa's promontories and beaches damages the town's appeal, said municipal tourism chief Amilcar Fajardo.

On a walk, he showed bottles, medicine containers and empty insecticide cans with Guatemalan labels to prove his point.

Marine biologist Nancy Calix said that much of the garbage sinks to the seabed, damaging underwater fauna.

"We have found fish, even turtles up to a meter wide, dead after ingesting these plastics," she said.

The plastics waste problem came to light three years ago but has been getting worse since, Calix said.

Ineffective clean-ups

Omoa's town hall pays for clean-ups, but the trash washes up faster than the pick-up crews can remove it.

"On Friday, we filled 20 dump trucks of 13 cubic meters (460 cubic feet) each, and it made almost no difference," Omoa Mayor Ricardo Alvarado said.

"We are even finding bags holding blood" that came from Guatemalan hospitals, he said.

Alvarado said that sometimes parts of beach are dug up and the garbage is buried. Mostly, however, the waste is taken to a municipal dump at high cost to local taxpayers.

Guatemalan Environment Minister Sydney Samuels earlier this week promised to build a $1.6-million trash-handling plant on the Motagua River that runs along the Guatemalan side of the border to handle some of the trash.

Earlier this month Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel met with Honduran officials to discuss the pollution problem.

According to the UN Environment Programme, 6.4 million tons of end up in the sea each year, with most of it—70 percent—falling into the depths. Some 15 percent stays circulating on ocean currents, while the rest washes up on beaches.

Explore further: Waste-besieged Easter Island slowly learns to recycle

Related Stories

Tax plastic takeaway boxes, the scourge of the oceans

November 22, 2017

That takeaway box that was in your hands for 10 minutes on Friday night could be in the ocean forever. Single use plastics are a real concern for the planet. The use and throwaway nature of items such as food packaging and ...

Dutch group says it will soon start cleaning up ocean trash

May 11, 2017

A Dutch foundation aiming to rid the world's oceans of plastic waste says it will start cleaning up the huge area of floating junk known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch within the next 12 months, two years earlier than ...

Recommended for you

The world needs to rethink the value of water

November 23, 2017

Research led by Oxford University highlights the accelerating pressure on measuring, monitoring and managing water locally and globally. A new four-part framework is proposed to value water for sustainable development to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.