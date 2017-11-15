Scientists discover method to convert food waste into biofuels

November 17, 2017
Scientists discover method to convert food waste into biofuels.
Credit: Skoltech

Scientists from Skoltech and the Russian Academy of Sciences Joint Institute for High Temperatures have proposed converting food waste into biofuel via hydrothermal liquefaction – a thermal depolymerization process used to turn wet biomass into oil.

Recent studies conducted by the United Nations have revealed that about one-third of all produced for human consumption are discarded. The average volume of discarded products varies from 100 kg per person per year in Europe and North America to 10 kg per person per year in impoverished regions of Africa and Asia. The total volume of discarded products is 1.3 billion tons per year.

The question of how to use such volumes of discarded food products is complex and socially significant.

One approach that has courted a wealth of attention is that of converting food waste into , which would carry both environmental and energy benefits. Toward this end, researchers have already successfully used carbohydrates fermentation or fat transesterification for .

However, these approaches don't solve the disposal issue; as only a percentage of biomass is converted to fuel, the leftovers remain to be disposed of.

In an effort to remedy this situation, Skoltech scientists theorized that hydrothermal liquefaction presented a uniquely energy-efficient and universal option. In particular, this method makes it possible to produce biofuel directly from wet biomass. Notably, it is best to convert the wet biomass before it dries, as the drying process consumes a considerable amount of energy.

To test their theory, the research team experimented with various types of , including parmesan cheese, ham and apples. They then analyzed the of the biofuel produced with an ultra-high resolution mass spectrometer.

"We found that after undergoing the process of hydrothermal liquefaction, meat and cheese converted into a water-soluble fraction and a water-insoluble oil. Apples only converted into a water-soluble fraction. The molecular composition of the biofuel produced from the meat and cheese was very diverse and was more like tar than oil," said Skoltech research scientist Yury Kostyukevich.

Knowledge of the molecular composition of products obtained as a result of hydrothermal liquefaction will allow scientists to develop the most optimal methods for their subsequent processing to produce fuel suitable for powering cars.

The results of the study are published in the European Journal of Mass Spectrometry.

Explore further: Engineers transform food waste into green energy

More information: Kostyukevich, Y., Vlaskin, M., Borisova, L., Zherebker, A., Perminova, I., Kononikhin, A., … Nikolaev, E. (2017). Investigation of bio-oil produced by hydrothermal liquefaction of food waste using ultrahigh resolution Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometry. European Journal of Mass Spectrometry, 1469066717737904. doi.org/10.1177/1469066717737904

Related Stories

Engineers transform food waste into green energy

June 20, 2017

In a classic tale of turning trash into treasure, two different processes soon may be the favored dynamic duo to turn food waste into green energy, according to a new Cornell-led study in the journal Bioresource Technology.

Scientists determine algae biofuel composition

July 31, 2017

Scientists have used high-resolution mass spectrometry to determine the composition of a biofuel obtained from the microalgae Spirulina platensis. The researchers studied two biofuel fractions obtained using a special algal ...

Renewable coal on the horizon

November 6, 2017

Coal fueled the Industrial Revolution, but it took eons to form. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth has introduced what might be called "instant coal": an energy-dense biofuel made from wood ...

Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel

May 3, 2017

Chicken is a favorite, inexpensive meat across the globe. But the bird's popularity results in a lot of waste that can pollute soil and water. One strategy for dealing with poultry poop is to turn it into biofuel, and now ...

Recommended for you

The astonishing efficiency of life

November 17, 2017

All life on earth performs computations – and all computations require energy. From single-celled amoeba to multicellular organisms like humans, one of the most basic biological computations common across life is translation: ...

Unexpected finding solves 40-year old cytoskeleton mystery

November 17, 2017

Scientists have been searching for it for decades: the enzyme that cuts the amino acid tyrosine off an important part of the cell's skeleton. Researchers of the Netherlands Cancer Institute have now identified this mystery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.