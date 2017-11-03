Roman road discovered during digging in German city Aachen

November 7, 2017

Authorities say workers digging in the western German city of Aachen have uncovered an ancient Roman road.

Aachen archaeologist Andreas Schaub told the dpa news agency Tuesday the road is about six meters (yards) wide and is thought to possibly date back to the second century.

Schaub says the road could have connected the important settlement in Aachen to what is today the Dutch city of Maastricht.

Experts are now trying to determine how long the road might have been in use.

The was discovered as dug to install security barriers to secure the city's annual Christmas market. A dozen people were killed in Berlin last year when a man drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the capital.

pntaylor
1 / 5 (1) 23 minutes ago
Is this supposed to be some kind of surprise?
The Romans ruled all of Europe and more, for quite some time.
jonesdave
not rated yet 3 minutes ago
Is this supposed to be some kind of surprise?
The Romans ruled all of Europe and more, for quite some time.


No. They really didn't do much east of the Rhine. Cologne, yes. Essentially, everything else is a new discovery. Otherwise.....

