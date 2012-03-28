Physicists open the door to the first direct measurement of Berry curvature in solid matter

November 22, 2017 by Julie Cohen
Physicists open the door to the first direct measurement of Berry curvature in solid matter
This artist’s rendition features Berry curvature represented by the twisting ribbons at the top. Credit: Brian Long

Berry curvature may not be the most well-known scientific concept, but to many physicists, its direct measurement is something akin to a holy grail.

A powerful unifying principle in several branches of classical and quantum physics, Berry curvature is a strange and elusive quantum mechanical property of solids. It governs the dynamics of the motion of charges in semiconductors yet itself cannot be directly measured.

If it could be, the resulting calculation could lead to new materials for quantum computing.

Now, UC Santa Barbara physicists have opened the door to the first direct measurement of Berry curvature in solid matter. Their work, published in the journal Physical Review X, builds on a previous UCSB paper in which they describe experiments resulting in an electron-hole recollision achieved by aiming high- and low-frequency laser beams at a made of gallium arsenide.

For the new paper, scientists from UCSB's Sherwin Group collaborated with colleagues in China, at Princeton University and at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to improve on the previous experiment. They discovered a surprising new phenomenon using the same semiconductor subjected to extremely strong laser fields oscillating nearly 1 trillion times per second (1 terahertz). Called dynamical birefringence, this phenomenon can be used to investigate Berry curvature.

"When we originally did the experiment, we could only detect one sideband at a time and the samples were very fragile and more difficult to work with," explained corresponding author Mark Sherwin, director of UCSB's Institute for Terahertz Science and Technology and a professor in the Department of Physics.

Hunter Banks, lead author of the new paper, installed a camera that allowed the team to see all the sidebands simultaneously, which decreased the experiment's duration and increased its sensitivity. He also improved how the samples were mounted and increased the strength of the terahertz electric field that could be applied.

These enhancements revealed sidebands separated by as much as 90 times the photon energy of the terahertz—more than three times the amount in the original experiment. Sherwin noted that an increased quantity of sidebands allowed the team to learn more about the semiconductor. "As far as we know, this huge number of sidebands is the highest-order nonlinear optical process in solids," he said.

Generated by a unique laser housed in a dedicated building at UCSB, these experiments drive thin layers of semiconductor while they are illuminated by weak infrared light. The infrared light is polarized in one of two ways: either parallel or perpendicular to the terahertz field.

"The transmitted through the semiconductor exhibits a rainbowlike spectrum containing dozens of frequencies, or sidebands," Sherwin explained. "Unexpectedly, the sidebands are usually stronger when the infrared beam is polarized perpendicular to the terahertz field. Somehow the is actually defining an axis that acts like a polarizing one. We call this phenomenon dynamical birefringence, and it arises as a direct consequence of Berry curvature."

It also creates possibilities for applications in new classes of electronic and optical devices.

"We're planning to turn dynamical birefringence into a direct measurement of Berry curvature," Sherwin explained. "Once you can measure something that's a basic property of a solid, then, when you're designing new materials, you can optimize the Berry curvature for a particular device."

To navigate through an annotated 3-D rendering with virtual reality capability, click here.

Explore further: Physicists mix two lasers to create light at many frequencies

More information: Hunter B. Banks et al, Dynamical Birefringence: Electron-Hole Recollisions as Probes of Berry Curvature, Physical Review X (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.7.041042

Related Stories

Liquids take a shine to terahertz radiation

October 30, 2017

In a significant breakthrough, scientists at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, have devised a high-power radiation source in the terahertz (THz) region of the electromagnetic spectrum. This study, ...

Recommended for you

Enhancing the quantum sensing capabilities of diamond

November 22, 2017

Researchers have discovered that dense ensembles of quantum spins can be created in diamond with high resolution using an electron microscopes, paving the way for enhanced sensors and resources for quantum technologies.

Study shows how to get sprayed metal coatings to stick

November 21, 2017

When bonding two pieces of metal, either the metals must melt a bit where they meet or some molten metal must be introduced between the pieces. A solid bond then forms when the metal solidifies again. But researchers at MIT ...

Imaging technique unlocks the secrets of 17th century artists

November 21, 2017

The secrets of 17th century artists can now be revealed, thanks to 21st century signal processing. Using modern high-speed scanners and the advanced signal processing techniques, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.