November 10, 2017

LIGO mirror coatings get upgrade

by Vicky Stein, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Stanford scientists will lead a new national cooperative effort, the LIGO Scientific Collaboration Center for Coatings Research, to improve detection of gravitational waves at the twin LIGO facilities.

LIGO, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, has a problem of scale: galaxy-shaking events like the recently revealed collision of two neutron stars happened so far away that the echoes took 130 million years to travel to our planet. A collision of black holes detected in 2015 was even farther, 1.3 billion light years away.

By the time the effects of these massive events reach Earth, they are tiny enough that they can only be detected using the most sensitive equipment scientists could devise. Changes in distance (as detected over the sprawling four-kilometer arms of LIGO) caused by , said Stanford researcher Riccardo Bassiri, are "a thousand times smaller than the size of an atomic nucleus."

Any "noise" or molecular disarray introduced by the mirrors can completely obscure the faint signals from distant gravitational wave sources.

"It's quite amazing, this four-kilometer, massive piece of machinery – and the coatings on the mirrors play this key role in how many gravitational-wave events we can observe," Bassiri said. In the end, the sensitivity of LIGO's massive interferometers is limited by atomic-scale vibrations of molecules in the mirrors that reflect the facilities' powerful lasers. These vibrations are known collectively as Brownian thermal noise. According to Bassiri, it will be the dominant noise source limiting LIGO's sensitivity, and a major challenge to future generations of the facilities.

The goal of the new center, comprising 10 US institutions and led at Stanford by Martin Fejer, professor of applied physics, will be to improve LIGO's sensitivity with better coatings for its interferometers. Researchers hope to have new materials ready in for the next update to the LIGO facilities in as soon as three years. If they are successful and halve the amount of thermal noise from the mirror coatings, they could expand the volume of the universe that LIGO can observe eight times over current capabilities.

The coatings in question are comprised of multiple layers no larger than a few hundreds of nanometers in thickness each – hundreds of times thinner than a human hair. In the past, researchers have followed an iterative process, creating a new and then testing it, hoping to improve on previous versions.

Through the new center, Stanford will be leading researchers and facilities across the country in what they hope will be a more targeted approach. For example, working with collaborators at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory's Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, scientists can inspect newly devised mirror coatings at an atomic level.

With this critical mass of funding and participation, "rather than following this trial-and-error Edisonian approach, we can come to a materials-by-design process," Bassiri said. "Ultimately, the reward of developing better coatings for LIGO will be to further enable exploration of the universe through gravitational wave astronomy."

Provided by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Citation: LIGO mirror coatings get upgrade (2017, November 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-11-ligo-mirror-coatings.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

X-ray studies could help make LIGO gravitational wave detector 10 times more sensitive
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (6)