LIGO and Virgo observatories detect gravitational wave signals from black hole collision

In August, detectors on two continents recorded gravitational wave signals from a pair of black holes colliding. This discovery, announced today, is the first observation of gravitational waves by three different detectors, marking a new era of greater insights and improved localization of cosmic events now available through globally networked gravitational-wave observatories.
The collision was observed Aug. 14 at 10:30:43 a.m. Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) using the two National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Livingston, Louisiana, and Hanford, Washington, and the Virgo detector, funded by CNRS and INFN and located near Pisa, Italy.
The detection by the LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC) and the Virgo collaboration is the first confirmed gravitational wave signal recorded by the Virgo detector. A paper about the event, a collision designated GW170814, has been accepted for publication in the journal Physical Review Letters.
"Little more than a year and a half ago, NSF announced that its Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory had made the first-ever detection of gravitational waves, which resulted from the collision of two black holes in a galaxy a billion light-years away," said NSF Director France Córdova. "Today, we are delighted to announce the first discovery made in partnership between the Virgo gravitational-wave observatory and the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, the first time a gravitational wave detection was observed by these observatories, located thousands of miles apart. This is an exciting milestone in the growing international scientific effort to unlock the extraordinary mysteries of our universe."
The detected gravitational waves—ripples in space and time—were emitted during the final moments of the merger of two black holes, one with a mass about 31 times that of our sun, the other about 25 times the mass of the sun. The event, located about 1.8 billion light-years away resulted in a spinning black hole with about 53 times the mass of our sun—that means about three solar masses were converted into gravitational-wave energy during the coalescence.
"This is just the beginning of observations with the network enabled by Virgo and LIGO working together," says LSC spokesperson David Shoemaker of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). "With the next observing run planned for fall 2018, we can expect such detections weekly or even more often."
LIGO has transitioned into a second-generation gravitational-wave detector, known as Advanced LIGO, that consists of two identical interferometers. Beginning operations in September 2015, Advanced LIGO has conducted two observing runs. The second observing run, "O2," began Nov. 30, 2016, and ended Aug. 25, 2017.
The Virgo detector, also now a second-generation detector, joined the O2 run Aug. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. UTC. The real-time detection Aug. 14 was triggered with data from all three LIGO and Virgo instruments.
"It is wonderful to see a first gravitational-wave signal in our brand new Advanced Virgo detector only two weeks after it officially started taking data," says Jo van den Brand of Nikhef and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, spokesperson of the Virgo collaboration. "That's a great reward after all the work done in the Advanced Virgo project to upgrade the instrument over the past six years."
When an event is detected by a three-detector network, the area in the sky likely to contain the source shrinks significantly, improving distance accuracy. The sky region for GW170814 has a size of only 60 square degrees, more than 10 times smaller than the size using data available from the two LIGO interferometers alone.
"Being able to identify a smaller search region is important, because many compact object mergers—for example those involving neutron stars—are expected to produce broadband electromagnetic emissions in addition to gravitational waves," says Georgia Tech's Laura Cadonati, deputy spokesperson for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration. "This precision pointing information enabled 25 partner facilities to perform follow-up observations based on the LIGO-Virgo detection, but no counterpart was identified—as expected for black holes."
"With this first joint detection by the Advanced LIGO and Virgo detectors, we have taken one step further into the gravitational-wave cosmos," says Caltech's David H. Reitze, executive director of the LIGO Laboratory. "Virgo brings a powerful new capability to detect and better locate gravitational-wave sources, one that will undoubtedly lead to exciting and unanticipated results in the future."
anadish
antialias_physorg
3 solar masses (which comes out to almost exactly a million times the mass of the Earth)...to energy....in - if it's comparable to the other observed events - about 0.2 seconds.
Every time I read something like this it just boggles the mind.
Cusco
Indeed. Ordinarily nothing could escape a black hole, and I'm wondering how this happens. Do the two black holes stretch towards each other so that for a moment some portion of them extends beyond the event horizon? Three solar masses is a not inconsiderable percentage of the original two objects to have disappear into energy.
antialias_physorg
It's gravity (i.e. warping of spacetime)..not a 'substance' that escapes.
rogerdallas
Parsec
It is a misnomer to believe that anything is actually escaping. What is happening is that the spacetime between the black holes is emitting the energy. Emission stops when the black holes are fully merged.
Benni
Just how do gravity wave detectors OBSERVE a stellar mass of any size?
"The collision was observed", so they've got a picture right? Of two stellar objects 31 & 25 times the mass of our Sun colliding & merging?
I do know what a laser interferometer gravity detector is, and it is incapable of taking a picture, so how do they know that the gravity field detectors recorded a merger of BHs? It could just as well have been a couple of small galaxies partially or fully hidden behind an intergalactic dust cloud?
Da Schneib
I'm checking how quickly they got secondary observing going and what portion of the spectrum it was in.
It's notable that they significantly restricted the search area for secondary events.
On edit: My bad, that's the link to the Jan 14th detection. Looking at this one now...
Da Schneib
Moving right along, it looks like we can expect to see about one of these per year. As more gravitational wave observatories come online, we can expect to get more and more finely tuned polarization information, and more and more localized observations; with a networked set of GWOs, we can expect to be able to identify whether there is a host galaxy for each event. This will be interesting, because being able to identify a particular galaxy will allow us to determine for sure whether these events are occurring within galaxies, which would confirm that they are from binary black holes created by binary core collapse supernovae, or deny it if we don't find them inside galaxies.
[contd]
Da Schneib
It's worth keeping in mind that as we continue this, detection windows will become smaller and smaller, and we are more and more likely to be able to do follow-up obervations within seconds or minutes of a GW detection; if there are any follow-on events, we will become more and more likely to see them. A complete absence of follow-on events would be a very high significance indication that these are indeed binary black hole mergers, since other types of events would produce significant follow-on, and we know this from GRBs which have relatively long term follow-ons. So far no follow-on energetic event has been detected to explain these GW detections in the EM spectrum.
Also, there are questions as to whether these are events caused by two black holes being created by a binary pair of core collapse supernovae, or black holes from SNe that later formed a pair. Polarization will tell us this.
Da Schneib
This is probably an appropriate thread to discuss the issues of BHs and entropy.
Benni
Oh no "Polarization" will tell us no such thing Schneibo.
it's obvious you don't know how that analyses is done because in this case it STARTS with an ASSUMPTION, and when data analyses starts with an ASSUMPTION it's almost a sure bet mistakes will follow, that's why we don't do analyses with built-in assumptions in our Gamma Spectroscopy lab that I oversight.
Da Schneib
As more and more BH mergers are detected the #physicscranks will be increasingly marginalized. Evidence always trumps #physicscranks.
malapropism
That's an interesting observation (no pun intended). If gravity has a force-carrier particle (the hypothetical graviton), how would this work? Are the gravity waves created by gravitons *outside* the event horizon of the merging black holes (whatever its shape might be when they actually begin to merge)?
That the mass-energy contained by the two black holes is lessened once they merge, would seem to imply that the "missing" mass-energy of the merged black holes is converted into these force-carriers, but that mass-energy, I think by definition, occurs only within the event horizon and therefore the gravitons shouldn't be able to escape?
I'm intrigued by this and wondered if you might be able to explain further? (Well, hypothesize further, I guess, since nobody actually knows how the mergers occur or if gravitons exist
Benni
Schneibo, ENTROPY is not a consumable commodity. Your knowledge of the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics is zilch.
.....because it was NEVER a consumable commodity to begin with, you absolutely don't know what ENTROPY is, but why should we be surprised, you've never taken a Thermodynamics course.
The Laws of Conservation of Energy make no allusions to your assertion that "matter" can be converted into "GW energy", matter can only be TRANSFORMED to ELECTRO-MAGNETIC ENERGY but not to gravity. Hey, old dude, maybe you can tell us where in Einstein's General or Special Relativity we can find these things?
Don't just be shooting your mouth off about these things you keep pulling off the top of your head, quote for us the sections of General Relativity & 2nd Law of Thermodynamics so we can find all this exotic slop & swill you postulate.
Benni
Yeah you should Schneibo, and everytime I challenge to quote the section of General Relativity in which you claim Einstein laid the groundwork for existence of BHs, you instantly go dumb & silent, same when I link to this paper Einstein wrote in 1939 in which he thoroughly trashed Schwarzschild's Black Hole Math:
"On Stationary Systems with Spherical Symmetry consisting of many Gravitating Masses"
http://www.cscamm...hild.pdf
Get over it old dude, you're just not smart enough to fool as many people as you think you can with trying to come up with a new Law of Physics called CONSERVATION OF GRAVITY, capiche? Probably not, those of you in the perpetual motion crowd living here never do.
anadish
I never said BHs do not exist. To sum up all that I said, interferometry cannot detect cosmic origin GW due to these main reasons. 1. [proven], there is too much man-made synthetic GW noise around, 2. [unproven], speed of gravity is infinite (gravity is from quantum gravity).
Dileep_Sathe
Above description is that of first wave detected by the LIGO people in February 2016 OR the one detected by LIGO and Virgo people in this week? Please clarify.
Whydening Gyre
Of course it is. It's as subject to conservation rules as everything else. And I suspect it might related to Gravity...
Might that not hint that EM can affect gravity?
I mean, gravity affects EM all the time...