John Glenn's Ohio birthplace to get historic marker

November 9, 2017
In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio birthplace of the late astronaut is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year. Officials in Cambridge will hold a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, to unveil the marker. Glenn was born there on July 18, 1921. The commemoration was spearheaded by the local convention and visitors' bureau. It's part of increased efforts to honor Glenn's legacy since his death on Dec. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

The Ohio birthplace of the late John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.

Officials in Cambridge will hold a ceremony Thursday to unveil the marker. Glenn was born there on July 18, 1921.

The commemoration was spearheaded by the local convention and visitors' bureau. It's part of increased efforts to honor Glenn's legacy since his death on Dec. 8, 2016.

Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth and served 24 years in the U.S. Senate.

An effort had failed to have his Cambridge home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Officials said the National Park Service viewed his home in nearby New Concord, where he moved at age 2, as "most suitable."

