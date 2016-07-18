July 18, 2016

Twitter lights up with 95th birthday wishes for John Glenn

In this June 28, 2016, file photo, former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, right, shakes hands with 8-year-old Josh Schick, left, before an event to mark the September 2016 renaming of Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, turned 95 on Monday, July 18, 2016, and was trending on Twitter as well-wishers recognized his birthday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

John Glenn is being showered with birthday recognition.

The first American to orbit the Earth was trending on Twitter on Monday as he turned 95.

The NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland was among organizations tweeting about Glenn's birthday. It posted a 2012 photo of Glenn signing baseballs for fans during NASA Glenn Day at Progressive Field. Photos from Glenn's space and military careers also were abundant online.

Ohio State University, home of the Glenn College of Public Affairs, also wished the former senator, record-breaking aviator and combat pilot well. The John & Annie Glenn Historic Site of Glenn's boyhood home in New Concord, Ohio, marked the occasion Sunday.

A spokesman says Glenn plans a birthday dinner Monday with family and friends at his home in Columbus.

    In this May 14, 2015, file photo, former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, left, answers questions with his wife Annie Glenn during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, turned 95 on Monday, July 18, 2016, and was trending on Twitter as well-wishers recognized his birthday. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
    In this June 28, 2016, file photo, former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, speaks during an event to mark the September 2016 renaming of Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, turned 95 on Monday, July 18, 2016, and was trending on Twitter as well-wishers recognized his birthday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

